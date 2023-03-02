Harry Styles, The Spice Girls join the growing list of stars who have turned down invites to King Charles III coronation

With King Charles Coronation fast approaching, many will be wondering if Princess Diana’s brother, also named Charles, be there. The 9th Earl Spencer revealed the answer while appearing on an episo...

Preparations are underway for the coronation of King Charles III, but when it comes to the next day, a growing list of celebrities don’t seem to want to play at the concert.

The former Prince of Wales and Lady Camilla will be officially crowned in the UK on May 6 (local time), in a ritual that has not been performed since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953.

But the following night’s major event – a coronation concert at Windsor Castle – is expected to be filled with both people and A-list performers and celebrities.

More than 10,000 tickets have been given away to members of the public for the concert, but there is one major problem – nobody seems to want to perform for the King.

READ MORE:

* Five questions that need to be answered before the coronation of King Charles in May

* King Charles is worried Prince Harry's memoir will cast a 'massive shadow' over his coronation

* How coronation plans reflect Charles' desire to be 'people's King'



In late February, a palace Insider told the Daily Mail that both Ed Sheeran and Adele declined invitations to perform, despite King Charles being “very keen” for them to accept.

At the time, Spice Girls and Harry Styles were possibilities, but while the British pop star may be willing to be pressured into doing a shoey on stage in Australia, Forbes reported he has now also declined the opportunity to perform for the King’s coronation concert.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Elton John (who was also a close friend of the late Princess Diana) has confirmed he will not be performing, and Angels singer Robbie Williams also said no.

Chris Jackson King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort will be officially crowned on May 6 in the UK.

And it seems not even the King of England can convince the Spice Girls to reunite for the evening. Despite the palace’s request for the 1990s girl band to get back together on stage for the concert – the Wannabe stars have declined the offer.

Despite a growing number of declined RSVPs, however, the event has managed to draw in a few big confirmed performers.

Lionel Richie, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Kylie and Danni Minogue will play at the coronation concert headlined by Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.