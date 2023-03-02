Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'evicted from Frogmore Cottage'

King Charles has reportedly evicted Prince Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, their base in the

UK, leaving the couple livid and their attendance at the King’s coronation further in doubt.

An insider told Page Six in New York that King Charles started the eviction process just 24 hours after Harry released his memoir Spare, which contains a slew of damaging allegations against the royal family.

It’s claimed the King initially gave the couple just a few weeks to pack their belongings and vacate the property, which is on the grounds of Windsor Castle, but that has now been extended until after the coronation in May.

Adding further insult, King Charles has reportedly offered Frogmore Cottage to Prince Andrew, whose own place in the royal family has been downgraded following sex allegations and questions about his friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The Sussexes' favoured reporter, Omid Scobie, said the insider told him: “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment. It's like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good.

“Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate. Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation.”

Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan at Frogmore Cottage.

Scobie said two members of the royal family were “appalled” by the decision to evict the Sussexes. Although he didn’t provide names, the Sussexes are known to have a close friendship with Prince Andrew’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

Charles and Harry's relationship has been broken by the release of his memoir, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

GETTY Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate.

“Since Harry's book was released, relationships between Harry and Meghan and the family have never been worse,” they said.

“Charles is extremely disappointed in what was shared in the book.

“Harry was disrespectful to Camilla in the book and you can’t expect to act that way without consequences.”

AP Prince Harry and Meghan kiss in the kitchen of Frogmore Cottage.

The couple moved into Frogmore Cottage in 2018, following extensive renovations, before announcing in 2019 they were stepping back from senior roles within the royal family and moving permanently to California.

At the time, Prince Harry said the couple planned to keep their home in Windsor and split their time between England and the US, but that did not come to pass.