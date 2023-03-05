Prince Harry aims to 'smother' children with love to avoid passing on 'traumas'

Prince Harry has said he makes sure to “smother” his children with love and affection in an effort to avoid passing on “traumas” and “negative experiences” from his own upbringing.

In an online interview with trauma expert Dr Gabor Mate, the Duke of Sussex said the lack of hugs he received from members of the royal family as a child – a topic he addressed in his explosive memoir Spare – have informed his own parenting style.

“It leaves me in the position now, as a father of two kids of my own, to make sure that I smother them with love and affection,” he told Mate during their fireside chat in California.

“Not smother them to the point where they’re trying to get away and I’m like ‘No, come here I need to hug you’.”

Harry said he felt a “huge responsibility” not to pass on “any traumas, or I guess on any negative experiences, that I’ve had as a kid or as a man growing up” to his children with wife Meghan Markle: four-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet.

“That’s putting in the work and that’s daily being cautious of my behaviour and my reactions to both of my kids.”

The 38-year-old said he had “caught himself” failing to “smother [his] children with that love” on occasion.

Joe Giddens/Getty Images In his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry wrote about the lack of hugs he received as a child, and said he never hugged his grandmother.

“And in that moment I might not be, and I was like “Oh no, no, no, if you’re here, you need to. If you’re here...and this is where everyone else is. You need to be here”,” he continued. “And I enjoy that… And I wouldn’t have been as aware of it if I had not done the therapy and the work that I’ve done.”

Harry repeatedly spoke about how important therapy has been to him, but said he had feared it would erode his memories of his mother Diana, who died when he was 12.

“One of the things I was most scared about was losing the feeling that I had of my mum... whatever I had managed to hold onto of my mother,” he said.

However, he said he had held onto that feeling and come to the realisation that she “just wanted me to be happy”.

The prince praised Markle, saying she had “saved” him and helped to change his perspective.

“I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that.”

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Prince Harry said his wife Meghan had “saved” him and helped change his perspective.

Harry told Mate that the publication of his best-selling book was freeing.

“I felt a huge weight off my shoulders," he said, describing the book as an "act of service" to help others speak about their own mental health problems.

The interview, which was made available online to people who had bought a copy of Spare, comes after King Charles reportedly evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, their base in the UK.

The couple moved into Frogmore Cottage in 2018 – the year before they announced they were stepping back from senior roles within the royal family and moving permanently to California.