'They will dare not stay away': Royal expert says Harry and Meghan will have to attend King's coronation

The recent Royal rift has caused speculation over whether Prince Harry and Meghan would be welcome at the King's Coronation in May, but reports now confirm they have been invited. .

In the wake of will they, won’t they questions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance at King’s coronation in May, royal experts say the couple would “dare not stay away”.

After much speculation, a spokesperson for the Duke and the Duchess confirmed that they had “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation”.

"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the spokesperson told The Times.

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail that the couple will fear “appearing an irrelevance” if they do not attend the historical event.

“The Sussexes have contracts with Netflix, Spotify and Random House. They only have these because they are members of the Royal Family. If they did not attend this momentous event they will seem very out of touch,” he said.

“So the dilemma is theirs. They won’t be missed if they don’t come by much of the British public. However, if they don’t, they risk appearing an irrevelance and polls in America have shown a seismic drop in their support.”

The King has reportedly evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s usual base in the UK.

However, it is speculated that the King will offer Prince Andrew’s former Buckingham Palace apartment for the Duke and the Duchess, if they decide to attend the festivities in May.