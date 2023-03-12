How an 'aggressive' royal photographer became mates with the King

Arthur Edwards condoles with the King on the first day of his reign, after the death of the Queen.

As the coronation of King Charles approaches, a royal insider tells Jehan Casinader how he captured half a century of drama in the world's most famous family.

On a Saturday morning in 1983, a baby played with a toy on an Auckland lawn – and made world headlines.

To remember why, you might need a few more details. The baby was Prince William, the toy was a Buzzy Bee, the lawn belonged to Government House, and the baby’s adoring parents were the future King and Queen of England.

“It was the first time we’d seen Charles, Diana and William together in a family situation,” says royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who was covering the five-week tour. “It was amazing. William was nine months old, and standing on his own two feet. Diana was so proud.”

READ MORE:

* The history behind the jewels and regalia to feature in King Charles's Coronation

* King Charles III names Prince Edward the new Duke of Edinburgh

* Prince Harry and Meghan say Archie and Lilibet's new titles are their 'birthright' as royal website updated

* A band fit for a King: Who should Charles go to next for his coronation musical act?

* Princess Diana's brother shares rare childhood photo of late royal



Edwards knew his pictures would sizzle on the front page of The Sun, the British tabloid he worked for. But the clock was against him. It was mid-evening in England, and the film had to be processed before being sent halfway round the world.

“I had a cab waiting. I rushed down to the office of the Auckland Star. They kindly did half a dozen prints for me. I was sweating as I put those pictures on the wire, but I managed to make the last edition of The Sun. I’ll never forget that.”

In 2005, Edwards returned to Auckland to follow 23-year-old Prince William on his first solo trip on behalf of the Queen, supporting the British Lions as they toured New Zealand. Edwards photographed the Prince at Government House, where he was staying.

STUFF Here are all the things you never knew about New Zealand's favourite bee.

“I said, ‘Just over there, William, I photographed you when you were nine months old. You were playing with a toy in the shape of a bee.’ He said, ‘I can’t remember a thing about it – but they’ve put the toy in my room, to jog my memory.’”

For 45 years, Arthur Edwards has captured many memories the royals would like to remember – and plenty they’d rather forget. As Britain’s longest-serving royal snapper, he has followed the Windsors on 200 tours to 120 countries.

Born to a lorry driver and an office cleaner in Essex, Edwards was gifted a camera as a teenager. It cost £46 – a fortune, back then – but his mum didn’t want him to end up working in the docks like his mates.

After working in a film-processing darkroom, he landed a job at The Sun in 1975.

Arthur Edwards Prince William steals the show on the lawn of Government House, Auckland, in 1983.

Soon placed on the royal beat, he was tasked with discovering who Prince Charles – nearing 30 – planned to marry. Edwards went to countless royal events, sometimes working seven days a week. Girlfriends came and went, but there was no sign of a princess.

“One Saturday, I went to a polo match. I got a tip that Charles had turned up with a woman called Lady Diana Spencer, but no one knew what she looked like – other than that she was blonde.”

Edwards spotted a teenage girl wearing a necklace with the letter "D" on it. He asked if she was Lady Diana Spencer, and she agreed to pose for a photo.

“So I got the first picture of Diana. I thought, ‘My editors have got what they wanted – my job is finished’. Of course, it was only just beginning.”

Arthur Edwards The very first photo of Prince Charles' future wife, Lady Diana Spencer, taken in July 1980 at a polo match.

Before Diana, the royal family rarely interacted with the press – other than at stuffy functions, “where the Queen and the Duke would talk about the weather,” says Edwards.

The media became less deferential after Lady Di arrived on the scene. A lucrative photography market sprung up, aiming to capitalise on the public’s obsession.

As Diana became a star, the tabloids were willing to fly to the moon – if it meant they got exclusive pictures of her. The Sun spent a fortune sending Edwards to the most exotic locations.

“I went on Charles and Diana’s honeymoon. When they went skiing, I went skiing. I didn’t go for the first or second day – I went for the whole two weeks. It was a circus. When Diana got on a plane, 30 of us got on the plane with her. Those were the greedy years – the ‘Go, go, go, get, get, get’ years.”

Arthur Edwards Arthur Edwards was the only photographer who travelled with Princess Diana to the Red Fort in India.

In India, as the Wales’ marriage showed signs of strain, the press pack rushed to the Taj Mahal to secure the best spots to capture Diana when she arrived. However, Edwards took a punt, and instead followed Diana to her previous stop: the historic Red Fort.

“In the background, through the mist, you could see the Taj Mahal. Diana said, ‘Where do you want me, Arthur?’ She posed for me. I was the only photographer there, and it was a lovely picture.”

Edwards’ thrilling job required him to spend long periods away from his supportive wife, Ann, and their three children. Instead, he chronicled the childhoods of two little princes.

“I photographed William coming out of a school play when he was six or seven, and the little girl behind pulled her dress up and showed her knickers. It’s a picture you just wouldn’t print today – and the headline was, ‘Prince William’s first panty-mime’.

“I went on one of their skiing trips in Switzerland, and he was about nine or 10. I remember him saying, ‘Please, Arthur, no more pictures’. He was just mortified.

Arthur Edwards The British media intruded on royal family holidays, where they often posed for photographers, hoping they would then be left alone.

“That aggressive paparazzi style… I was aggressive. I was one of the worst. I never stopped. It was just, ‘Get the picture, get the picture.’”

Around midnight on an August evening in 1997, Edwards was heading home from a wedding when he received a call from The Sun. Diana had been in a car accident in Paris. As the night wore on, he learnt that the Princess’ companion, Dodi Fayed, had not survived.

“They said, ‘Look, go straight to Heathrow – we’ve chartered a plane for you. It leaves at 3am.’ I landed at 4am, rang the office, and they told me Diana was dead. I went to the tunnel and photographed a little girl laying flowers at the spot where she died. I went to the hospital and convinced them to have a small press pool, to photograph the coffin leaving.

“I was in tears as I took the pictures of Diana’s coffin coming out with a Royal Standard draped over it. I needed to get the pictures back to the office, but I couldn’t get a cab because everyone thought photographers caused her death. Cab drivers told me, ‘You’re an assassin. You’re a killer.’

“What that poor woman went through with the paparazzi was terrible. Some days, she’d end up in tears being chased by them through the streets. And I never did that. But I feel, looking back, we have a lot to answer for.”

These days, Edwards claims, the royals could go skiing and not a single photographer would follow them. Mainstream press outlets don’t bother the children while they’re at school, and usually only cover royal events when they’re invited.

Paparazzi pictures of the royals are less common. Catherine, Princess of Wales, takes her own photos of her children and shares them with the press several times a year. It’s a far cry from the unrelenting pressure that Diana and her sons endured.

Edwards offers a complicated assessment of the most successful years of his career. While he admits that he was “aggressive and intrusive”, he says he had healthy relationships with Diana and other key royals.

“I don’t feel bad about what I did. I was doing what newspapers did back then – whether it was with royals, politicians or film stars. We were selling 4 million papers a day. The Mirror was selling 3 million papers a day. We were competing for sales. You just couldn’t be last. I don’t regret a bit of it.”

Pool/Getty Images Royal photographer Arthur Edwards is seen with Prince Harry's hand print on his forehead during Prince Harry's visit to the TYLA (Turn Your Life Around) youth development centre in May, 2015. Photo by Lawrence Smith.

In 2015, Prince Harry travelled to New Zealand for the first time. On a public walkabout, Edwards heard the prince tell a well-wisher, “I’m losing my hair, just like my father”.

The next morning, Edwards repeated this comment when he was interviewed on breakfast TV.

Later, on a visit to a youth centre in Māngere, Prince Harry was invited to place a handprint on the wall. With his palm covered with purple paint, he placed it on Edwards' bald head instead.

“Everybody laughed, and I looked a bit stupid. When we were washing up, I said, ‘What did you do that for?’ He said, ‘You went on TV and told everyone I was going bald’. I said, ‘Well, you told that woman yesterday’. He replied, ‘Yeah, but I didn’t need you to tell the whole world!’”

Edwards is blunt when asked for his view of Harry’s autobiography Spare.

King Charles was asked if he was hurt by comments in Prince Harry's book, Spare, earlier in 2023.

He uses words like “nasty” and “treacherous”, and can’t understand how the young man who was once the most popular member of the royal family has become “the most despised”.

In his book, Harry explains that he grew up as a traumatised child trapped inside a family business. Is it possible that he simply played the role of the charming prince – a role he felt duty-bound to perform in public – while suffering in private?

Edwards won't entertain this idea. He argues the press had a fun relationship with Harry, and that it was “never vicious”. At the end of each tour, Harry would invite the media to the pub, where he would pick up the tab.

“He’d say, ‘I didn’t like that picture you did, Arthur’, or ‘So-and-so got this quote wrong’. But he said, ‘I always try to give you guys good pictures’.

“In Africa once, we sat down after a long day and he offered to make me a cup of tea. He told me about why he was so excited about his charity work, and why it was so meaningful to him. He was a lovely guy. Now, his family won’t talk to him, because anything they say could end up in another book.”

Arthur Edwards Royal photographer Arthur Edwards says Prince Harry's attitude to the media has changed dramatically in recent years. Pictured here with Meghan Markle.

Edwards’ own book will be released in the coming days. Behind The Crown (HarperCollins) is a stunning collection of images from his 45 years with the royals.

Edwards has no interest in hanging up his camera. He continues to photograph the royals for The Sun, alongside media commentary. He goes to the gym three times a week to keep fit – and King Charles has instructed his own staff to help Edwards with his camera gear.

Although the pair had a frosty relationship in the early years, they're now close.

When Charles turned 70, he asked Edwards to throw a birthday party for him and 70 of The Sun’s readers who shared his birth year.

Edwards attends the King’s Christmas parties, and received chocolates from him when he was in hospital for a knee replacement. He danced with Camilla at a fundraiser. (“Don’t tell my husband,” she said.)

Supplied Arthur Edwards has a warm relationship with the new King, after photographing him for more than 45 years.

Edwards’ intimate relationship with senior royals clearly crosses the boundaries of the usual relationship between journalist and subject. But after almost five decades – and tens of thousands of pictures – it’s hard to imagine how he could have remained at arm’s length.

“Once, I was on a plane with the King. We were about to land in some country, and I said, ‘The price of this job is huge for you. Your life is programmed, you’ve got to be fully briefed, you have crowds looking at you.’ He said, ‘That’s the price you pay for the privilege. It’s duty. Duty, duty, duty.’”

After a lifetime of work experience, Charles will enjoy his coronation in May. While Edwards doesn’t know where he will be positioned on the day, his only wish is to photograph the King wearing his crown.

“In my company appraisal each year, there’s a line that says, ‘What are your ambitions for the following year?’ Every year, I put one thing: ‘To cover the coronation of the King’.

“I’m 82 this year, and I get to do it in a few weeks’ time. I don’t know what I’m going to put on next year’s appraisal.”