'I miss her hugely': Sarah Ferguson on Queen Elizabeth six months after her death

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on the six-month anniversary of her death, which happens to coincide with ﻿International Women's Day

As arguably the most prominent woman for most of the 20th century, the former sovereign made history as the UK's longest-serving monarch after notching up 70 years on the throne last year, becoming the first to celebrate a historic Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen also worked until her dying days on September 8, 2022, honouring a long-standing promise to the British people that her "whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service".

Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, with "old age" the reason given for her passing ﻿on the death certificate.

While members of the royal family are likely to mark the bittersweet day with little fanfare, the Queen's former daughter-in-law has remembered Her Majesty.

"The Queen was obviously the biggest influence," the Duchess of York told Hello! magazine while promoting her new book.

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images The Queen's former daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson has remembered Her Majesty and says she misses "her hugely".

"It was the privilege of my life to have her as my mother-in-law.

"She was the most extraordinary example of duty, loyalty and steadfastness both as head of state and as a private individual.

"As I have said before, I will always be grateful that she stayed close to me even after my divorce. I miss her hugely."

In an interview with Good Morning America, which aired hours before the poignant anniversary, Fergie as she's also known, said Queen Elizabeth "really was my idol, she really was my legend".﻿

Sarah Ferguson/Instagram The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson with the late Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis.

The Duchess of York also revealed some of Her Majesty's last words to her, saying the 96-year-old encouraged her "to keep writing".

Fergie, who now cares for the Queen's two corgis, says she believes "the Queen's with me" when the pups start randomly barking into the air as they walk around the Windsor estate.﻿

