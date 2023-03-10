Palace expects Harry and Meghan to attend King Charles' coronation

The recent Royal rift has caused speculation over whether Prince Harry and Meghan would be welcome at the King's Coronation in May, but reports now confirm they have been invited .

Buckingham Palace is going ahead with plans for the King’s coronation fully expecting Harry and Meghan to be in attendance.

The Daily Mail reports that staff organising the event have been instructed to include the pair in their planning, despite there being no official word on whether the Sussexes have responded to their invitation.

A source reportedly told the Daily Mail: “Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning ... the cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything.

“No-one knows for certain whether this means they have definitely accepted. It could, of course, be just in case they do, but it’s clearly not a ‘no’.

“The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance.”

There has been much speculation on whether the duo will show face at the coronation of King Charles on May 6.

Their repeated attacks on the royal family – from their Oprah interview to their Netflix series and Prince Harry's memoir, Spare – mean they may not receive a warm welcome from the British public.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Royal experts have suggested the couple would “dare not stay away” from the coronation.

However, royal experts have suggested the couple would “dare not stay away”, as their celebrity is tied inextricably to their proximity to the royals.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail earlier this week that the couple will fear “appearing an irrelevance” if they do not attend the historic event.

The Sussexes this week started referring to their children publicly as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, further solidifying their ties to the royal family.

The duke and the duchess confirmed via spokesperson they had “received email correspondence” from the King’s office regarding the coronation but gave no indication whether they would accept the invitation.

However, the fact that officials within the palace are anticipating their attendance is the strongest suggestion yet that the Sussexes could make an appearance.