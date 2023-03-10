Prince Harry and Meghan say Archie and Lilibet's new titles are their 'birthright' as royal website updated

P﻿rince Harry and Meghan have broken their silence about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's new titles, saying it is their “birthright”.

The couple used the updated moniker for the first time publicly on Wednesday when announcing their daughter's christening

However, the change isn't brand new, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson confirming “this matter had been settled for some time”.

“The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” the spokesperson told multiple UK media outlets in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Palace expects Harry and Meghan to attend King Charles' coronation

* Prince Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, to get royal titles

* Prince Harry says he came from a 'broken home' in interview with 'trauma expert'



“This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

And on Thursday, Buckingham Palace officially acknowledged the change by updating the 3-year-old and 21-month-old's names on their website.

It also includes a change of their surname from Mountbatten-Windsor to Sussex, like their parents.

Supplied Prince Harry with baby Archie – now Prince Archie.

Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex are sixth and seventh in line to the throne, behind their older cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are Prince William's three children.

Prince Harry and Meghan subtly confirmed that they'd accepted the title change following Queen Elizabeth's death in a statement about Lili's christening issued on the six-month anniversary of Her Majesty's passing.

The couple's daughter, who was born in Los Angeles in 2021, is named after the late British monarch, who was nicknamed Lilibet as a kid because the then-princess couldn't pronounce her own name properly.

It's understood the Queen met with her namesake for the first time in the months before her death in September.﻿

Royal.uk The royal website updated with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's new titles.

The meeting came days before young Lilibet's first birthday, when the Sussexes visited the UK from the LA home for Her Majesty's historic Platinum Jubilee last June.

Upon the Queen's death, with King Charles III's accession to the throne, Archie and Lilibet ﻿were entitled to take on the titles of prince and princess as grandchildren of the monarch, as set out in the 1917 Letters Patent issued by King George V.

﻿Prince Harry and Meghan have been invited to King Charles III's coronation in May but it remains to be seen whether they attend and whether the young prince and princess witness their grandfather's big day.﻿

This story was originally published on honey.nine.com.au and is republished with permission.