King's Coronation celebrations will not include Commonwealth banquet, breaking with tradition

When a gala Commonwealth banquet was held to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, it was hailed as a great success in fostering the “spirit of good fellowship” among her subjects.

The magnificent event featured food and drink from around the Commonwealth, including lamb sent from New Zealand, pineapples from Canada, wine and liqueurs from Australia and South Africa, coffee from Kenya and cigars from Jamaica.

Addressing the 750 guests in Westminster Hall, the late queen said she was glad to be following in the example of her father, King George VI, who dined with Commonwealth leaders on the eve of his own coronation in 1937.

However, in a break with tradition, no such banquet will be held as part of the line up for the King’s Coronation, The Telegraph can reveal.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, which organised the previous two coronation feasts, has confirmed it will not be putting on the event this year, explaining that “what was appropriate then will not necessarily be appropriate now”.

The decision, which is likely to be seen by some as a snub to Commonwealth representatives, was taken after it was felt that the Commonwealth and its members have “changed hugely since 1953”.

The King will host a reception for Commonwealth leaders on Friday, May 5, the day before the Coronation, The Telegraph understands. That evening, he will host a reception for world leaders at Buckingham Palace.

Royal sources stressed that Charles was keen to find ways to demonstrate his commitment to the Commonwealth over the four-day celebration and to ensure all members were appropriately included.

On Monday, he will attend his first Commonwealth Day service as monarch, where he will break with tradition by delivering his message in person from the Great Pulpit at Westminster Abbey. Its theme is "forging a sustainable and peaceful common future".

AP Queen Elizabeth II is crowned the Monarch of Britain at Westminster Abbey, in London, June 2, 1953.

For the King, who was elected as his mother’s eventual successor as head of the Commonwealth in 2018, it will be an opportunity to “set out his vision” for its future.

From 1189 to 1821, Westminster Hall was the traditional venue for coronation banquets honouring newly crowned monarchs.

William IV abandoned the coronation banquet in 1830 as it was considered too expensive, a precedent followed by each of his successors. The presentation of regalia and the procession from the Hall to the Abbey also disappeared.

However, the hall continued to be used by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association which hosted a coronation luncheon for Queen Elizabeth II in May 1953, just days before she was crowned.

It featured State Trumpeters of the Life Guards who saluted royal guests, and the Queen sat at the High Table, which was decorated with “masses of hydrangeas, gladioli and roses”, according to an official account of the event.

A similar event took place in May 1937, ahead of George VI’s coronation, organised by what was then the UK branch of the Empire Parliamentary Association. In 1948, the organisation changed its name to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

The Commonwealth has evolved into an entirely different organisation since the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, when it had only recently been formed from the ashes of the British Empire.

Even then, the monarchy faced difficulties in how to recognise its significance. As historian Roy Strong writes in his book Coronation: “How could the inhabitants of countries of various ethnicities and faiths be deployed as props to a Christian ritual, their existence recognised in the main through embroidered flowers on the Queen’s dress?

“The public was presented with a mirage of vanished power. No one organising 1953 faced up to that fact but they must, now that more than 70 years have elapsed.”

A spokesman for the UK branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association said: “There are no plans as far as the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK is concerned for a banquet or anything of that kind. The Commonwealth, its members and its institutions have changed hugely since 1953.”