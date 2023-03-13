Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are reportedly not invited to King Charles' coronation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Newly titled Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might not be seen at their grandfather King Charles' coronation.

The Sussex children are reportedly not invited to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey as they are considered as too young by the Palace staff.

However, according to the Daily Mail, this decision could ignite additional tensions between the Sussexes’ and the Palace, given that Prince Archie celebrates his fourth birthday on May 6 and his parents might wish to have him and his sister by their sides at the coronation.

King Charles’ other grandchildren – Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis – are all expected to attend the event along with the grandchildren of the Queen Consort, the Daily Mail reported.

Buckingham Palace updated the Sussex children’s titles as Prince and Princess on the official Royal website last week, after the Duke and Duchess revealed that their daughter was christened as Princess Lilibet.

This also included a change of Archie and Lilibet’s surname from Mountbatten-Windsor to Sussex, like their parents.

“The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” a spokesperson for the couple told multiple UK media outlets in a statement.

“This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”