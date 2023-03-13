Prince Andrew in 'despair' as Queen's wealth goes straight to King Charles

Prince Andrew reportedly told friends he was “bewildered” by the King’s failure to share the Queen’s wealth among his siblings.

Prince Andrew has told friends he is “bewildered” and in a state “despair” after not receiving an inheritance from his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

Royal sources told the Daily Mail that Queen Elizabeth’s Duchy of Lancaster estate, valued at £650 million (about NZ$1.27 billion), was automatically left to King Charles.

However, Prince Andrew reportedly told friends he was “bewildered” by the King’s failure to share the extreme wealth among his siblings.

A palace source explained the Queen’s fortune had passed directly from monarch to monarch because that was the most “tax efficient” way to transfer it.

But a friend of the Yorks said it had left Andrew in a financially precarious situation, fuelling feelings of “resentment” towards his older brother.

“Andrew is in despair. He’s been left completely in the dark. Andrew’s a member of the family, for God’s sake, yet he had no idea this was coming. I gather he’s checked it out and it’s true. It’s all gone ‘monarch to monarch’.

“What’s he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head? Things are going from bad to worse. It’s a disaster.”

Chris Jackson King Charles, pictured with Camilla, has been left the entire Duchy of Lancaster estate, valued at £650 million.

A palace source denied Andrew had been singled out for special treatment in the late Queen’s will. Her other children, including Princess Anne and Prince Edward, were also excluded from inheriting the Duchy of Lancaster estate.

“Andrew hasn’t been uniquely targeted for ill-treatment,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Her late Majesty supported her children during her lifetime and had made provision for them already.”

However, the King has already made cuts in line with his desire for a more cost-efficient monarchy and it’s believed these include stopping Prince Andrew’s annual £249,000 allowance from the Duchy of Lancaster and refusing to pay some of his expenses.

Prince Andrew stopped being a working royal following accusations of sexual assault, lowering his public standing within the royal family.

In December, it was reported that King Charles had evicted Andrew from his Buckingham Palace office, a source telling The Sun: “The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”

Earlier this month, it was suggested Prince Andrew would be moved from his residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor to the much smaller Frogmore Cottage upon the eviction of Meghan and Harry, who confirmed they were losing the home they once called their UK base.

Royal sources have previously insisted the King would not leave Prince Andrew “homeless or penniless”.