Royal photos released of Princess of Wales and children for UK Mother's Day

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared new family photos of Kate and her three children to commemorate Mother’s Day in the UK.

The images shared to the royal social media accounts show Kate, 41, perched in the branches of a tree with Prince Louis, 4, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

A second adorable image shows Kate cradling Louis and smiling down at him. The pictures appeared alongside the caption: “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours”.

The royal family were dressed casually for the photo shoot, with the images taken by Matt Porteous.

READ MORE:

* Princess Beatrice character to feature in Netflix movie about Prince Andrew's scandalous BBC interview

* Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over security story

* The Crown: First look at Prince William and Kate Middleton in season 6 of Netflix's flagship show

* Prince Andrew in 'despair' as Queen's wealth goes straight to King Charles

* Charles' coronation is a chance for Harry, Meghan to show respect for monarchy, royal expert claims

* Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are reportedly not invited to King Charles' coronation



Matt Porteous Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and her children Louis, George, and Charlotte.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla also commemorated Mother’s Day with two photos shared online. The first image showed Queen Elizabeth with a baby Charles, and the second showed Camilla with her mother Rosalind Shand, who died in 1994.

The caption alongside the photos said: “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

This was the first Mother's Day for King Charles III without his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died in September.

The images were shared a few weeks out from King Charles’ coronation, where he will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6.