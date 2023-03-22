Princess Anne shows up on Coronation Street

Coronation Street has had a visit from royalty, with Princess Anne stopping by.

The King’s sister visited ITV Studios Coronation Street in the UK to meet cast and members of the production team involved in the soap opera’s acid attack storyline.

The princess is the Patron of The Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI), which has been involved in advising the programme’s producers and writers during the acid attack storyline.

The long-time running soap opera first aired in 1960.

READ MORE:

* Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to make an appearance at King Charles III's coronation

* Prince Andrew in 'despair' as Queen's wealth goes straight to King Charles

* Donald Trump claims Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana among those who ‘kissed my ass’

* The royals are the public faces of an empire worth $45b, so why is money at the root of their fallouts?

* UK soaps set to make multi-series crossover for the first time ever



The member of the royal family met with Coro cast members Charlotte Jordan, Ryan Prescott, Andrew Still, Rob Mallard and Sally Ann Matthews, as well as members of the story team, make-up department and scriptwriters, ITV stated online.

She also got to view some upcoming scenes from the show, and was given a tour of the Coronation Street set.

ITV and journalists posted photos of the royal visit on social media.

Caution spoilers ahead...

According to ITV, Coronation Street has been working alongside ASTI on the storyline where Daisy has fallen victim to a stalker, Justin, who is convinced he is in a relationship with her. Justin’s behaviour led him to be arrested, but he is released on bail. Daisy becomes the target of an acid attack on her wedding day when Justin, in an act of revenge, goes to the Rovers to ruin her special day.