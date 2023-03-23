Prince George's christening photographer Jason Bell faked one detail in historic shot

Prince George's christening marked the first time in more than 100 years that the monarch and her heirs across four generations were being photographed.

Jason Bell, the man entrusted with the historic 2013 shots, has now revealed the pressure it put on his shoot with the royals and how he faked one detail while setting up the Morning Room at Clarence House.

Bell explains he chose to fake daylight outside the windows during the portrait session to convey happiness in the special moment.

"A christening picture is a happy picture and when I think about happy, I think about sort of summer and sun and light and bright," Bell says in the new documentary Portrait of the Queen.

"So I think in a way, that was my first creative decision going into it, I want it to feel like a beautiful, warm, summery afternoon.

"Obviously, the problem with that was I was actually doing the shoot in October in London and, you know, I'm a longtime Londoner, and I know that you can't rely on London weather.

"So what I did was I put big heavy lights around all of the windows and the window behind them outside in the street. And, you know, to get enough light coming through the windows to really feel like a sort of summer afternoon, you know, you need quite a lot of light."

The previous photo of Queen Victoria with her three heirs was snapped at White Lodge in 1894.

The great-grandmother held the newly christened future King Edward VIII in her arms, with his father Prince George, Duke of York behind them to their right and grandfather Albert Edward, Prince of Wales behind them to the left.

Sharmill/Supplied Photographer Jason Bell historic photo of Prince George's christening - with four generations of monarch and heirs not seen since Queen Victoria.

In the clip from the documentary, Bell says his research played a big part in the structure of the image and establishing where everyone is placed.

﻿"It's always important to research around the project and you know, see what people have done before – who goes where. Where does the Queen go? Where does Prince George go?

"You're thinking about the sort of lineage, if you like, and the structure of the picture wants to reflect﻿."

However, there was one element his previous christening photo research hadn't prepared him for.

"The personal element of it, you know, is the same as it is in any other family and that's kind of interesting watching, you know, them be a family together if you like ... I was quite drawn to that," he says.

It was a similar experience for artist Chris Levine, who famously took the portrait of Queen Elizabeth with her eyes closed.

Levine, who also appears in the documentary, told 9Honey recently that after growing up with Her Majesty as a cultural figure in his life, getting to know the woman herself surprised him.

"After the sittings and after my experiences with her, I felt a real affection towards her," Levine tells 9Honey. "She's quite an exceptional woman."

In addition to offering a rare second sitting, Her Majesty also went above and beyond for Levine during his post-production process.

"I had two private audiences one-to-one, one at Buckingham Palace and one at Windsor Castle, just myself and Her Majesty to show the work in progress," Levine recalls.

"She didn't need to do that ... but I think she took a personal interest in it."

