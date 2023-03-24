Prince Harry's book Spare blamed for royal family's slump in popularity

Prince Harry opens up about his past trauma and defends the use of psychedelics as medicine during an interview.

P﻿rince Harry's book Spare is being blamed for the royal family's drop in popularity, with the monarchy's approval rating falling to its lowest level in 12 months﻿.

Prince William remains the most popular member of the royal family, followed by his aunt Princess Anne and his wife the Princess of Wales.

But all senior royals have suffered a drop in popularity, since the publication of Spare in January.

The royal family's approval rating has fallen to 47% , down six points since the start of the year.

It is the lowest figure recorded by Ipsos UK over the past 12 months.﻿

In some good news, the monarchy has a positive net favourability rating of +21, with 26% of adults unfavourable and 25% neither favourable nor unfavourable.﻿

AP Charles, William and Harry attend a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in 2017.

At the same time in 2022, the family's rating was +29 and rose to to +37 in September after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.﻿

Just over half of the British public believe King Charles III will do a good job as monarch, while a similar number is confident he will modernise the institution.

Danny Lawson/AP King Charles III and members of the Royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

It's hoped the coronation of King Charles in May will see another spike in the monarchy's popularity.

﻿It will come just four months after Prince Harry's memoir was published, in which he was highly critical of his father and brother.

While Prince William is the most popular of his family, his rating has slipped by 10 percentage points to 59% since December.﻿

In Spare, Prince Harry accused his brother of pushing him to the floor during a fight at Nottingham Cottage and lunging at him following the funeral of Prince Philip.

Random House/Handout Spare by Prince Harry.

The Princess Royal follows closely behind the Prince of Wales, and Catherine.

However, both women's popularity has dropped since December, by seven and 11 points respectively.﻿

Prince Harry and Meghan, too, have fallen in favour with the British public.

They remain the least popular members of the family, aside from Prince Andrew.

After the Queen's funeral, Harry's approval ratings fell and they slumped even further after Spare was released.﻿

His favourability rating currently stands at 23%, compared with 30% in December and 41% in September.

Meghan's popularity has also dropped but remains stable at 21%.

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.