Prince Andrew is reportedly ready to 'set the record straight' with a tell-all memoir

Prince Andrew is reportedly all set to follow in the footsteps of his nephew and release his own tell-all memoir which could be a bigger hit than Prince Harry’s Spare.

The Duke who wants to clarify his disgraced friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is believed to be in talks with a popular US author that has previously worked with high profile celebrities and politicians.

“Andrew was the original spare and there's plenty of material. Compared to Harry, he has a far greater depth of history to draw from,” a source has told the Daily Mail.

“Writing a book would give him the opportunity to fully explain his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the resulting fall-out.

“But it would also be a fascinating insight into the inner workings of the Royals and their relationships.”

Prince Andrew reportedly told his friends that he has received no inheritance from the former monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, so a highly bankable book deal could answer his current financial troubles.

A source added: “Andrew needs to find ways of making money and supporting himself. It would be a huge wrench to leave Royal Lodge. But mainly he wants to set the record straight. If he doesn’t change the narrative, no one else will.”

Two leading publishers have already expressed their interest in the Duke’s memoir, with the President of New York-based Skyhorse Publishing, Tony Lyons stating that, “Andrew’s book is of great public interest, the world needs to hear his side of the story”.