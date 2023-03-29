Prince Harry accuses royal family of covering up phone hacking

The Duke of Sussex has accused the royal family of staying silent about him being a victim of phone hacking because it might "open up a can of worms".

Prince Harry says it was only when he started dating Meghan Markle that he "started to become increasingly troubled by the approach of not taking action against the press".

The information was contained in Prince Harry's witness statement, heard during the second day of a four-day preliminary hearing in London's High Court.

He is among a group of high-profile celebrities who have taken legal action against Associated Newspapers (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail, accusing the group of breaches of privacy and the illegal gathering of information.

READ MORE:

* What Prince Harry is up to on his surprise UK visit

* King Charles 'too busy' to see Prince Harry during Duke's surprise visit to London

* Prince Harry's 'glaring look' as he walked into court shows his true feelings about the media



ANL is seeking to dismiss the claims without a trial, describing them as "preposterous smears".

﻿Prince Harry, 38, blamed royal family for his delay in bringing legal action against ANL.

In his witness statement the duke said he had an "uneasy relationship with the press" since his mother's death but that for "a member of the institution the policy was to never complain, never explain".

He added: "There was no alternative; I was conditioned to accept it. For the most part I accepted the interest in my performing my public functions."

Jordan Pettitt/AP Britain's Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice, in London.

Harry said he was never invited to any meeting with the royal family when the News of the World phone hacking scandal was unravelling.

"The institution made it clear that we did not need to know anything about phone hacking, and it was made clear to me that the royal family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms," he said.

"The institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about . . . phone hacking, and that has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation."

﻿Prince Harry said he was kept in the dark about many of the articles about him, only shown a small percentage.

"The institution had a strict 'no comment' policy, which meant that even the worst or most suspicious articles were often never brought to my attention," he wrote in the statement.

Matt Dunham/AP Prince Harry blamed "the institution" of covering-up the phone hacking scandal.

Harry said he was targeted by journalists or private investigators working for ANL who hacked his voicemails, tapped his landline and persuaded people to give up private information.﻿

One incident he pointed to was during his days at Eton when he had a "brief but private relationship which lasted for a matter of months" with Laura Gerard Leigh.

Harry said that the article had "led to Laura's parents being doorstepped, which they were understandably not pleased about".

He said, at the time, he didn't think it was from the phone hacking﻿ so "I would have been suspicious of my friends in my inner circle".﻿

During the first day of the hearing on Monday, Prince Harry said "friends were lost or cut off as a result and everyone became a 'suspect' " as the articles misled him into believing the information was from someone close to him.

﻿He claimed private investigator Gavin Burrows was hired by ANL and hacked his friends' mobile phones, tapped the landline of his friend Guy Pelly and gathered information about Chelsy Davy, who was then his girlfriend.

Some of the articles in question included private communications relating to a statement by Harry and William regarding the images of their dying mother and Harry being a godfather to the son of his former nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.