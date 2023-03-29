First official portrait of King Charles revealed

The new portrait of King Charles III was painted in oils by artist Alastair Barford.

The first official portrait of King Charles III has been released.

The painting shows the King in a blue suit with white stripes, sporting a pink tie and a pocket square.

In the hand that he is resting casually on his suit pocket, he flaunts a woven bracelet.

The bracelet is said to be a gift from an indigenous Amazon leader, reported the Daily Mail.

The portrait was painted in oils by the traditional portrait artist, Alastair Barford who also painted the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth, in 2015.

“I wished to capture his warmth and sensitivity, the empathy which came across in his interactions with the people he met,” Barford told The Times about his vision behind the painting.

“It is the first painting of The King where the artist has been able to observe the Monarch first hand. We are grateful for the Palace's support in making this happen,” he added.