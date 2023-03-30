King Charles and the Queen Consort in Germany attend their first state banquet in reign

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort have made a dazzling entry a state banquet at the Schloss Bellevue in Berlin, Germany.

The Queen Consort wore a stunning black evening dress which featured foliage-inspired silver embroidery by the British fashion designer, Bruce Oldfield.

She paired the outfit with a pair of diamond earrings and a City of London Fringe Necklace that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth. She also wore the Garter Star – which was Queen Victoria’s Queen’s Family Order – on her left shoulder.

Finally, she complimented her look with the Greville Tiara, a favourite of the King’s grandmother, the Queen Mother.

READ MORE:

* King Charles offered paper Burger King crown in first tour as monarch

* King Charles 'too busy' to see Prince Harry during Duke's surprise visit to London

* King Charles III picks France, Germany for first state visits



The King wore a black morning suit with a white bow tie, along with the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany 1st class sash, the Diamond Order of the Bath Neck Order and miniature medals.

The state dinner, which is hosted by the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Frau Büdenbender, is one of the highlights in the King’s first official foreign state visit to Germany since he became the monarch.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images The King and Queen Consort have been welcomed at a glittering formal banquet in Berlin to mark their first state visit to Germany.

The King took an opportunity to appreciate the warm welcome he and the Queen Consort received from Germany during his speech at the banquet, the Daily Mail reported.

“Remarkably, I realise I have visited Germany more than forty times – a measure of the importance of this relationship, of course, but also, I fear, of just how long I have been around.” the King said.

“I also think fondly of the time my wife and I sampled Bavarian sausages at a farmers’ market in Munich, and found ourselves drinking beer and waltzing around at the Hofbräuhaus. I can understand why St Boniface, an English monk, who is famous for having preached in Germany, is also a patron saint of brewers.”

He added: “Over all these years, and in so many ways, I have been struck by the warmth of the friendship between our nations and by the vitality of our partnership in countless areas.

“It means so much to us that my wife and I could come to Germany for this very first overseas tour of my reign. I can only assure you, that throughout the time that is granted to me as King, I will do all I can to strengthen the connections between us.”