Succession star Brian Cox claims Meghan and Harry's marriage is 'a fairytale that went horribly wrong'

Brian Cox claims Meghan and Harry's marriage is 'a fairytale that went horribly wrong'

Succession star Brian Cox claims that Meghan Markle was attracted to the idea of marrying Prince Harry due to the “fairytale image” that’s attached with the Royal family.

“It was a fairytale that went horribly wrong,” Cox told the Radio Times in a recent interview where he revealed his opinions about Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage.

"I actually have enormous sympathy for them,” he added.

“They’re the product of an institution which is moribund and shouldn’t exist anymore. But that’s a difficult situation where [Meghan] comes from, and it’s understandable that she sees something [appealing] – and it does look like a fairy tale.”

The Scottish actor’s recent comments come as a contradiction to his comment last month that Meghan “knew what she was getting into”.

“You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off,” he previously told Haute Living New York.

The Red actor later clarified that his comments were “taken out of context” and the couple were in reality “victims”.

Cox has also expressed numerous times that the Royal family “is not viable” in the modern age, and the institution should be abolished after the Queen’s death to rid its “feudal hold on our culture”.