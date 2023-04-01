New James Bond story commissioned to mark King Charles' coronation

A new James Bond book is set to be released two days ahead of King Charles coronation called On His Majesty’s Secret Service.

A new James Bond book called On His Majesty’s Secret Service is set to be released to celebrate King Charles’ coronation in May.

The book – which will be written by author of the Young Bond series Charlie Higson – follows the 007 spy as he tries to stop mercenaries from wreaking havoc as King Charles is crowned.

Its title is a play on the 1963 bond novel, On her Majesty's Secret Service.

Ian Fleming Publications, the company responsible for all of the late 007 writer's literary works, commissioned the novel to be released on May 4, two days before the coronation.

According to Variety, Higson was excited about writing the novel, until he realised the short time fame.

“Getting it written and turned around in such a short space of time was going to be as tense and heart-pounding as any Bond mission. Although, of course, nobody would actually be shooting at me.”

“But I’ve been thinking about writing an adult Bond adventure ever since working on the Young Bond books. Fleming famously wrote fast, and I channelled that energy.

“Now it’s exciting for me to finally enter the world of grown-up Bond. Everything you want from a Bond story is in there – sex, violence, cars, a colourful villain with a nasty henchman, and of course, Bond himself, so well-known and yet so unknowable,” he said.

All royalties from the book will go to support the UK charity, the National Literacy Trust.