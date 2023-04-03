Prince Harry stays at Frogmore Cottage for what may be the last time

The Duke of Sussex at the Royal Courts of Justice last week.

Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his visit for the phone hacking lawsuit claim against the Daily Mail after being asked to move out of the home.

It is understood the Duke of Sussex stayed at the Windsor property before making his surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice last week.

The Duke arrived in the UK last weekend and is thought to have flown back on Thursday night.

He appeared in court on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and is thought likely to have also used the visit to sort out the couple’s belongings and work out what needs to be shipped to the US ahead of vacating the property.

Harry did not see the King before his state visit to Germany as he was at Highgrove, a 90-minute drive from Frogmore, and was said to be too busy.

It was the first time the 38-year-old Duke had returned to the UK since his father told him he would be asked to leave the property.

The King had asked the Sussexes to vacate the five-bedroom Georgian property around the time the Duke’s memoir, Spare, was published in the New Year.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were said to have been “disappointed” by the decision to offer the five-bedroom Georgian property – a cottage they were said to have “made their home” – to the Duke of York.

Steve Parsons/PA Images/Getty Images King Charles has asked Harry and wife Meghan to vacate the Windsor property.

The couple have been given until just after the Coronation to vacate the home, although they have not yet confirmed whether they will attend the May 6 ceremony.

At the time, a friend of the Sussex’s suggested the decision to move them out of Frogmore had not been welcomed by the couple.

They are understood to view the cottage as “the only place left that’s safe” for them and their children in the UK.

The Sussexes were given the Crown Estate property by Queen Elizabeth II when they married in 2018. But their £2.4 million (NZ$4.7m) renovations caused an outcry and they eventually repaid the cost.

They opted to renew the lease last March, ensuring they would have a private place to stay when in the UK, and most recently spent time there last September when they spent two weeks in the UK following the late Queen's death.

The Prince arrived at the High Court in London on Monday, as one of a number of claimants who allege they were victims of phone hacking.

Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, model Elizabeth Hurley and actress Sadie Frost are among the group making the allegations.

Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Daily Mail, the Mail on Sunday, Mail Online and Metro, has said it “utterly and unambiguously” denies the “unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims, based on no credible evidence”.

A spokesperson for the Duke declined to comment.