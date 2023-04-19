The last coronation was a triumph. This time, many British can't be bothered

Philip Johnston is assistant editor and leader writer for The Telegraph in London.

OPINION: Will you be making a coronation quiche? This dish has been chosen by the King and Queen to celebrate the big day on May 6 in the expectation that it will be the centrepiece of street parties across the land.

It is tempting to see this as a safe culinary offering in keeping with a comparatively low-key event, though anyone who has tried to make a quiche will know that avoiding a soggy base is anything but straightforward. At risk of offending pastry chefs across the land, pre-made shortcrust cases work well.

The filling seems designed not to affront, featuring spinach, broad beans and tarragon along with eggs and cheese. No meat, no alcohol, ergo no offence (though someone once said that real men don’t eat quiche). It can be eaten hot or cold, indoors or out; it is the ultimate everyday food for all, apart from ardent vegans.

But is it a dish to be set before a king, or consumed by his ravenous subjects? Isn’t it, I hesitate to say, just a wee bit bland compared to the Constance Spry offering of coronation chicken in 1953?

It doesn’t excite and, for a monarchist, one of the more dispiriting aspects of the forthcoming coronation is the level of apathy that seems to have gripped the land.

A YouGov poll of 3000 adults published last Friday suggested that more than 60% either did not care very much or did not care at all. This rose to 75% among 18 to 24-year-olds. Surprisingly, even among the over-65s – the most pro-royal demographic – 53% said they did not care “very much” or “at all”.

We can treat this poll with a fair pinch of salt. As the day draws near, and the flags and bunting go up, interest will grow, just as it always has done for royal weddings and jubilees despite predictions of indifference.

On the day, no doubt, the coronation spectacle will be magnificent, though one suspects not quite as spectacular as it could be if we really pushed the boat out.

The reduced size of the congregation, the replacement of bling-laden aristocrats with 500 coronation “champions”, the truncated procession through London – 1.3 miles compared to 5 miles in 1953 – all point to a deliberate attempt not to overdo it.

Yet, in seeking to make things too demotic or inclusive of minorities, there is always a danger that the majority feels left out or irritated. In other areas of national life, examples are everywhere – like in the renaming of the Brecon Beacons – of tiny numbers of officials taking it upon themselves to decide what is good for everyone else.

Virtue signalling by the National Trust is off-putting for those of us who want to visit a home or a garden without being made to feel responsible for the misdemeanours of some 17th-century owner.

So, too, is visiting museums or galleries, where exhibits are accompanied by pointless explanations about the misogyny or latent racism of the artist or sculptor. A sense that our country is being changed in ways that many of us don’t wish to see – a sense often shared, incidentally, by minorities who may have come here because they admire the UK’s history – feeds apathy because we are given no choice in the matter.

Even when we are asked for an opinion, the views of a great many of us are often ignored, as with the consultation for expanding London’s Ulez zone, or the “mad Lefty tax” as Boris Johnson has called it. Yet as a baleful legacy of his time in Downing Street, we have been left with unattainable targets for getting rid of vehicles powered by the internal combustion engine, again without asking the rest of us.

It is hardly surprising that people are apathetic when they feel that no-one in authority will listen to them. The turn-out at next month’s local elections – which is never particularly high – is expected to hit a record low, partly because voters will have to produce photographic ID for the first time in mainland Britain.

Election officials fear the “unnecessary hassle” will put off younger voters, though they have no problem bringing their ID to a pub or club.

But the main reasons for voter apathy are dissatisfaction with the way democracy works, finding it difficult to understand what is going on in government, and sensing that politicians don’t care what we think.

Where, once, the vast majority believed it was a duty to vote, just two-thirds now think so, according to the British Social Attitudes survey. Turnout at general elections in the 1950s was typically above 75% and occasionally topped 80%.

The decline in recent decades has been precipitous and it undermines the democratic process when governments can take office with the support of less than 30% of the total electorate.

Compulsory voting, which they have in Australia and a dozen other democracies, is not to be encouraged, and yet restoring a belief in the importance of voting is important. As John Stuart Mill observed: “It is strictly a matter of duty; [the elector] is bound to give it according to his best and most conscientious opinion of the public good.”

AP Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in 1953, which raised the morale of a war-torn nation with its pomp and pageantry.

Apathy is debilitating not only for democracy but for wider culture. After all, if people cannot get excited about a coronation, the first for 70 years, what does the country get worked up about anymore?

Perhaps the comparisons being made with 1953 are unfair. Then, the country had just emerged from a war, parts of London were still strewn with rubble, and rationing had yet to end. The nation was desperate for a lift and the coronation of a young Queen provided one, a spectacle of pomp and circumstance seen on television for the first time.

Historically, the British regarded pageantry with some suspicion as an example of continental, and especially Prussian, excess. Nor did we do it well. After watching Queen Victoria open parliament in 1860, Robert Cecil, the future Marquess of Salisbury, commented: “Some nations have a gift for ceremonial. In England the case is exactly the reverse.”

That all changed towards the end of the 19th century when extravagant, militarised ceremonial was seen as an extension of imperial power.

In keeping with the King’s own character, the forthcoming coronation may be studiedly less aggrandising. But it still needs to be a great show – and we don’t have to eat quiche while watching or celebrating it.