Sarah Ferguson breaks her silence on King Charles' coronation invite 'snub'

Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, has broken her silence after being snubbed an invite to King Charles’ coronation.

Speaking in an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Ferguson appeared to be understanding as to why she wasn’t invited to attend the event, on May 6.

“It's a state occasion and being divorced you can't have it both ways,” she said, referring to her divorce from Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

“I'm really loving being divorced to my ex-husband, not from him but to him, it's important to differentiate.”

READ MORE:

* Sarah Ferguson happy watching King Charles' coronation from home

* Duchess of York not invited to King Charles' coronation, here's why

* Why Harry and Meghan's attendance at King's coronation is in doubt



Her ex-husband and their children Beatrice and Eugenie, who are 10th and 11th in line to the throne, will be going to the coronation.

The Duchess, 63, and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996, but she remains close with the family.

She had also taken over the care of Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis after the monarch's death last September.

Even though she won’t be attending the big event, Ferguson will be “VIP attendee” at the Windsor Castle Concert.

Kate Green/Getty Images Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, appears to be accepting of the fact she wasn’t invited to the coronation.

“Just because I'm not there on the state occasion, but in private I can be there, and that's a lovely feeling to be part of,” she said on Good Morning Britain.

“It really is and as I said you can't have it both ways. You mustn't sit on the fence. You're either in or out, don't muck around.

She added: “The great thing about this moment in time is the unity of family, and I think that Charles and Camilla are doing an exceptional job at unifying the family.”

In an earlier interview with Loose Women, she said she plans to watch the ceremony on TV.

"I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy,” she said, according to Hello! Magazine.

Also missing from the coronation is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who will remain in Southern California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,

Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation, Buckingham Palace has said, ending months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome after levelling charges of racism and media manipulation at the royal family.

Later in the Good Morning Britain interview, the Duchess said the spotlight needs to come off Prince Andrew, so he can get on and rebuild his life.

The Duke was forced to settle a multi-million-pound legal action after he was sued by Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Epstein’s sex trafficking.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew, Duke of York will be attending the coronation.

She accused the Duke of sexually abusing and raping her three times after being loaned to him by Epstein.

Although the Duke vehemently denied the allegations, he lost his royal titles due to their repercussions.

“With Prince Andrew, he’s such a good man. He’s a kind good man,” she said.

“And I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to rebuild.”

She added that he is a “very good grandfather” to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

There will be a live broadcast of the coronation on TVNZ on May 6.