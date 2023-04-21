Harry initially 'didn't hear' about coronation invite from Charles

Prince Harry had reportedly hoped he would receive an invitation to his father’s coronation on May 6 from the king himself, but was said to be left disappointed when that wasn’t how it happened.

Instead of hearing from his father directly, the Duke of Sussex received an email from King Charles’ office with the coronation invitation attached.

“They didn’t hear from Charles. Harry wanted to hear from his father directly – it’s always through somebody,” a friend of the couple reportedly told People.

The 38-year-old had hoped he and his father could talk through some of the issues between them, since the release of his memoir Spare, however it soon became clear that a sit down wasn’t going to happen.

READ MORE:

* Harry's coming to the coronation - where are Meghan and the kids?

* Charles' coronation is a chance for Harry, Meghan to show respect for monarchy, royal expert claims

* Prince Harry aims to 'smother' children with love to avoid passing on 'traumas'

* King Charles is worried Prince Harry's memoir will cast a 'massive shadow' over his coronation



As speculation continued to mount as to whether Harry and wife Meghan Markle would accept the invitation and travel to the UK for the event, reports suggest the father-son pair did eventually connect.

“Positive conversations” were had, according to the source.

Ultimately, Harry has since confirmed his attendance for the coronation itself, though it is thought he will be heading straight back to Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet ﻿in LA soon after the ceremony.

His “fleeting visit” means he’ll be skipping the following day’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle, according to Mirror UK.﻿

“Organisers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the royal family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event,” a royal source﻿ is quoted by the publication.

There will be 20,000 in attendance – a combination of invited guests and members of the public who won a ticket in the ballot.

The BBC describes the concert as a celebration of “a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth”.

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.