Princess Eugenie shares first photo of sister Beatrice's daughter Sienna

Princess Eugenie has publicly shared the first-ever photo of her niece Sienna, daughter to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

In an Instagram post celebrating Earth Day 2023, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew shared a rare glimpse of her one-year-old niece alongside her son August during an outing to London Zoo.

“August and his cousin Sienna love going to the London Zoo. It's part of the Zoological Society of London, a global wildlife conservation charity that helps to restore habitats and protect wildlife. Every time you visit you are supporting their work,” the princess wrote.

Sienna could be seen sporting strawberry blonde hair and a white teddy jacket as she pressed her hands and face against the walls of a penguin enclosure with her cousin.

READ MORE:

* Princess Eugenie rings in the New Year with never-before-seen photos of son August

* Princess Beatrice makes rare comment about 4-year-old stepson Christopher

* Princess Beatrice sits for stunning portrait with famed photographer



The post also included photos of August checking out the BBC Earth Experience and walking through a garden under a pink-flowered tree with father Jack Brooksbank, which the Princess wrote she shared “because I love them, and they love nature”.

Princess Beatrice also shares a stepson with Mapelli Mozzi, 7-year-old Christopher Woolf.

34-year-old Beatrice has notoriously kept private over the years, and is the Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at software company Afiniti, as well as supporter of a number of charities.

Unlike their cousins, she and Eugenie are not considered working royals.

While Sienna may still be the baby of the family, Princess Eugenie is also currently pregnant with her with second child to husband Brooksbank, and is due to give birth in mid-2023.