M﻿eghan Markle has confirmed she and King Charles III privately exchanged letters following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," a statement shared by royal biographer Omid Scobie﻿ to Twitter this morning, which he attributes to "Team Sussex", began.

"Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating."

The statement comes one day after the Telegraph published a report revealing private letters were exchanged between Meghan and her father-in-law in the wake of the Oprah interview.

According to the Telegraph, ﻿Charles, 74, wrote to Meghan first after she and Prince Harry spoke about alleged racism within the royal family in the televised interview. In the interview, they claimed an unnamed family member had made comments as to what colour the then-unborn Prince Archie's skin may be.

The publication claims Charles wrote to Meghan about his "sadness" at the divide between his youngest son, daughter-in-law, and the rest of the British royal family, and reportedly, the then-future monarch argued that the alleged comment made by the unknown family member was not said with malice.

Meghan did reportedly respond to her father-in-law's letter with one of her own, in which she reportedly thanked Charles for his words and agreed the comment in question was not made with any ill will.

According to the Telegraph, ﻿Meghan, who was pregnant with Princess Lilibet at the time, wrote that she had no intention of accusing anyone in the family of racism, but she did write about her concerns of "unconscious bias" within the family.

Getty Images/AP M﻿eghan Markle has confirmed she and King Charles III privately exchanged letters following the explosive Oprah interview.

The publication claims that an insider told them both letters written by Charles and Meghan did name the family member who made the comment – a senior royal – and the source added that Meghan did not feel the exchange with her father-in-law properly addressed her grievances.

The Duchess of Sussex also reportedly felt as though the other issues she raised, which included how the institution handled ﻿her alleged bullying scandal, weren't resolved adequately in the letters.

The report comes after Meghan declined Charles' invite to the coronation in London ﻿on May 6, instead opting to stay in California with three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet.

Harry, however, will be attending his father's big day, and is expected to watch Charles officially be crowned at Westminster Abbey before quickly flying back to his new home in the United States.

Coronation day also marks Archie's fourth birthday.﻿

