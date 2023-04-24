Prince Harry to 'sit 10 rows back' at the coronation because of icy reception

P﻿rince Harry will get "an icy reception" from his family at the coronation of King Charles III and could even sit "10 rows back".

That's according to Paul Butler, the former butler to Diana, Princess of Wales.

He believes the Duke of Sussex will make a very brief appearance at the historic event in less than two weeks.

The 38-year-old finally confirmed his attendance at the May 6 ceremony but his wife Meghan will remain in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Speaking to GB News, Burrell said: "It is not a surprise. He is coming to show face.

"He is coming to put his foot in the door. He is coming because his father wants him to be there.

"His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life."

Burrell says Harry's return will be similar to his appearance at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June last year, when he was﻿ seen at just one event.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Prince Harry’s attendance at the coronation is expected to be brief.

And there was little interaction with the royal family.﻿

"Harry is not going to hang around," Burrell said.

"He doesn't want to spend much time around them.

"There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I'm afraid – I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors.

Getty Images A reunion between King and Prince seems unlikely.

"He will be sitting 10 rows back. He will not even see his brother or his father in that time.

"He will be in and out in a flash."

Organisers have reportedly been told Harry won't stay for the coronation concert the following day at Windsor Castle.

A royal source told The Mirror: "After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King's coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit.

"Organisers have been told Harry won't be attending the concert with the rest of the royal family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event."

His attendance at a family reception after the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance is also in doubt.

The duke is understood to want to return to California swiftly after the coronation to be there for his son, who will turn four on May 6.﻿

