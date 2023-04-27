Why we could see Prince George at a massive pre-coronation royal event

P﻿rince George is set to have a key role in his grandfather's coronation.

P﻿rince George is set to have a key role in his grandfather's big day next week as a page boy during King Charles III's coronation.

But, there's speculation growing among royal watchers we could see the future heir-to-the-throne before he steps inside Westminster Abbey on May 6.

While an event to welcome international royals is yet to be officially announced by Buckingham Palace, it's been mentioned by some of those visiting﻿.

The afternoon soiree on May 5 will feature many future heirs to throne from across Europe as well as royals from Japan.

READ MORE:

* King Charles is bringing Prince Andrew back into the fold ahead of the Coronation

* The princess shuffle: Kate Middleton's stealthy move to position herself in photos hailed as 'so cute'

* Prince Harry suit against Rupert Murdoch reveals secret Prince William payoff



But it's unlikely to feature anyone else as young as the 9-year-old son of Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, who is second in line to the British throne after his father.﻿

The latest international royals to confirm their attendance for the historic event are the Belgian royal family.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde﻿ will travel to London with their 19-year-old daughter, Crown Princess Elisabeth.

The Royal Palace in Brussels confirmed the next in line to the Belgian throne will join her father for the Buckingham Palace reception, suggesting it might be a night the younger European royals will gather together.

“The King and Her Royal Highness Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, will attend the reception which will take place at Buckingham Palace the day before the coronation,” they said.

The Dutch royal household confirmed the King and Queen will attend the coronation, while their 19-year-old heir will attend the event on May 5 with her grandmother, the former Queen of the Netherlands.

“﻿His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima will attend the coronation ceremony of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May 2023,” the palace said in a statement.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands and Her Royal Highness Catharina-Amalia, the Princess of Orange, will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on 5 May on the eve of the coronation.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images The late Queen Elizabeth II with King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, who will attend the coronation with his wife, Queen Máxima.

Other heirs to attend include Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, who is accompanying her father King Carl XVI Gustaf﻿, while Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik will attend with his Australian-born wife, Princess Mary.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.