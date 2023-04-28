Prince William stays silent on Harry's payoff claim as he makes surprise pizza delivery

Prince William and the Princess of Wales carry pizza boxes during their two-day visit to Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took on a new role as pizza deliverers on Thursday, picking up a stack of pizza to give to members of a mountain rescue team.

Prince William and Catherine had travelled to Wales to meet the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team and take part in training exercises.

Afterwards, the couple headed to the Little Dragon Pizza Van and ordered 22 pizzas, delivering them to the rescue team, People reports.

Pizza van owner Peter Morris told People the couple was lovely: “The princess asked if we make our own dough – and said that they love making pizzas with their children.

“Making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal.”

When leaving the pizza van, Prince William was quizzed by reporters on his fractious relationship with his brother, Prince Harry.

William, 40, remained silent when asked if he’d spoken to Harry during his time in Wales, the Daily Mail reports.

The prince was quizzed again when he arrived with the pizzas back at the rescue team’s clubhouse.

A reporter could be heard asking: “William, have you spoken to your brother?’ Why did you settle, William?”

Ben Birchall Prince William meets members of the public after visiting Dowlais Rugby Club on Thursday.

Prince Harry, 38, this week claimed William was paid a “very large sum” by Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group to settle phone-hacking claims, according to court documents submitted by his legal team.

The California prince is suing Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) at the High Court in London for unlawful acts – including hacking his voice mails – that he alleges were committed on behalf of the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World tabloids from 1994 until 2016.

The hearing is to determine whether the case should go to trial.

Polly Thomas/Getty Images William, 40, remained silent when asked if he’d spoken to Harry during his time in Wales.

Harry is involved in several ongoing legal battles with British media groups. In March, he caught the press off guard when turned up in person for his case against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

He is also scheduled to give evidence in a claim against the publisher the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror over phone hacking allegations.

That case is set to begin a few days after the May 6 coronation of Harry's father, King Charles III.