Meghan's major Hollywood move: Duchess of Sussex signs with top talent agency

Signing with WME suggests Meghan is honing in on taking Archewell to the next level, incorporating her lifelong advocacy for women, mothers and girls into her professional work.

In the latest major move for Meghan and Prince Harry's foundation Archewell, the Duchess of Sussex has signed for representation with Hollywood talent agency WME.

According to Variety, numerous agency rivals have attempted to poach the actress since she and her husband Prince Harry relocated to California in 2020.

The team provided by the agency for the former royal will include the Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel along with agents who have worked with stars such as Dwayne Johnson and Serena Williams.

The deal reportedly will see WME represent the star as well and assume her and Harry's content creation label Archewell, exploring opportunities in film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building.

Despite criticisms that the foundation is a dying cause, Meghan's move goes to show that the actress is honing in on taking the company to the next level, incorporating her lifelong advocacy for women, mothers and girls into her professional work.

In an interview with the outlet last year, the duchess discussed her dreams and goals around Archewell original content.

"So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that's what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I'm not excluded in that sentiment," Meghan said.

"For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun. It doesn't always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don't we miss them? I miss them so much."

After moving to the US after stepping away from their royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex worked quickly to set up several lucrative partnerships under their Archewell banner.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation was created in 2020.

A 2020 deal between Archewell and Netflix has seen two docuseries released by the pair thus far. According to Netflix, the series earned 81.55 million viewing hours globally within its first four days of release.

The couple have big dreams for their brand – their next project to hit the service is a docuseries called Heart of Invictus. The series will follow competing athletes as they prepare for Prince Harry's Invictus Games.

