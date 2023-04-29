Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh to join King's coronation concert

Choristers at Westminster Abbey rehearse for the coronation of King Charles III on 6th May. Choirboy Asael says he feels "very special" to be a part of the event despite it being "hard" keeping it ...

It’s been 70 years since the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Now it’s the turn of her son, King Charles III.

The coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Follow Stuff's live blog of the event from 6pm on Saturday.

After the service, the royals return to Buckingham Palace where it all wraps up with the balcony appearance.

Stuff will have a full round up of the events on Sunday morning including news, colourful coverage and style.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise and the famous bear from Ashwood forest are amongst the newest stars to be announced as taking part in the King’s coronation concert in May.

Former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger has also been confirmed to join the celebration, which will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after the official formalities next weekend.

All three are at least a little familiar with rubbing shoulders with royalty. Pooh made an appearance at a children’s party at Buckingham Palace in 2006 and Cruise attended Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

In 2022 Scherzinger participated in a pageant as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Variety reported Cruise and Pooh Bear will be involved in a series of pre-recorded messages, alongside other confirmed stars Joan Collins, Bear Grylls, Oti Mabuse and Tom Jones, to reveal “little known facts” about King Charles III.

Other stars recently announced to be joining the concert include Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs and DJ Pete Tong.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir and deliver a spoken word performance, and pianist Lang Lang will also perform.

YouTube/Disney|Getty Images Winnie the Pooh and Tom Cruise join the King's coronation concert in May.

The coronation concert for the newly appointed King and Queen will take place in front of about 20,000 members of the public and invited guests on Sunday, May 7 after the King’s official coronation on Saturday.

The honey-loving bear and action star join previously confirmed performers including British pop band Take That, pop icon Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh baritone Bryn Terfel, singer Freya Ridings and composer/producer Alexis Ffrench​.

Amongst those that reportedly declined to perform include Harry Styles, Elton John, The Spice Girls, Ed Sheeran and Adele.

The former Prince of Wales and Lady Camilla will be officially crowned in the UK on May 6 (local time), in a ritual that has not been performed since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953.