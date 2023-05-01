William and Kate share a new photo to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Wales celebrate 12 years of marriage.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new photograph to mark 12 years of being married.

The picture shows a smiling William and Kate dressed in smart casual clothes, on bikes in Norfolk during sunny weather last year.

It was posted on the couple’s official social media accounts with the caption: “12 years” and a heart emoji, with credit to Matt Porteous.

The couple married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 after an eight-year relationship.

They spent their first three years of married life in Anglesey, where Prince William was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot.

William's marriage to Kate, his university flatmate, featured two dresses, two receptions, a carriage procession through central London, flypasts and two kisses on the Buckingham Palace balcony, the BBC recalled.

The couple have three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis five.

They were named Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles last September after the Queen's death.