Prince Harry to fly home to US two hours after King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry won’t be overstaying his welcome when he returns to the UK for King Charles III’s coronation, with reports claiming the royal will be flying back home to the US two hours after the ceremony ends.

Speaking to British tabloid The Sun, an insider claims the Prince will “be in and out of the UK in 24 hours.”

“He will only be doing the Coronation service then leaving.”

With the coronation kicking off at 11am (London time) and due to wrap up by 1pm, the second son of the King is expected to be up in the air by 2-3pm to return to his Montecito home in California for his son Archie’s 4th birthday.

READ MORE:

* Harry initially 'didn't hear' about coronation invite from Charles

* More than 6000 troops to play role in Charles' coronation

* Pride and fear will be on display when Harry appears at father’s coronation



The Duke of Sussex will only be in the UK for 24 hours to mark the coronation, with wife Meghan Markle staying at home in the US with the couple’s children.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were reportedly not invited to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey as they are considered as too young by the Palace staff, according to the Daily Mail.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Britain's Prince Harry was at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, in March, 2023.

Prince Harry’s rush back to the US marks the second year in a row the royal has missed his son’s birthday, with The Express reporting in 2022 that Harry missed Archie’s 3rd birthday because he was playing a polo match on the same day.

This will be the Prince’s first reunion with his family since the release of his memoir Spare, in which the royal detailed a physical fallout with his brother Prince William, second in line to the throne, and his drug use as a teenager, amongst other explosive revelations.