What's the Stone of Destiny got to do with King Charles' coronation?

A 150kg block of sandstone with a complicated legacy will be playing a crucial role in the coronation of King Charles on May 6, with royal watchers observing the Stone of Destiny as it’s moved from Scotland to England for this week’s ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The Stone of Destiny arrives freighted with history and significance for the King, although its exact origins are unknown, according to Historic UK.

Like so many “English” artefacts before it, the Stone was in fact taken from Scottish royalty by King Edward I of England in 1296.

The stone even merits its own special Coronation Chair, on which Kings have resided since King Edward, and which Charles will use for his ceremony too.

Symbolic for Scottish kings, in traditional telling the stone was said to roar with joy once it recognised the true monarch.

Adding to the Indiana Jones-level intrigue of the legendary stone is its theft in 1950, when a group of Scottish students stole back the stone.

A group of four Scottish students stole it back from Westminster Abbey, where it had been lodged in King Edward’s coronation throne since its theft during the Wars of Independence.

The students’ audacious heist was adapted into a 2008 film starring Robert Carlyle and Charlie Cox, called The Stone of Destiny.

The son of one of the four students told the BBC he thought it was “ridiculous” the stone was being used for the coronation.

SUSANNAH IRELAND The Stone of Destiny is seen during a welcome ceremony ahead of the coronation.

“If people want to be crowned on it they should come to Scotland and be crowned on it. I think that would be his standpoint,” Jamie Hamilton said. His father, Ian Hamilton, was instrumental in the audacious theft.

"The Stone of Destiny is Scotland's icon," Ian Hamilton, who died last year, told the BBC in a rare interview.

In 1996, the Stone was officially returned to Scotland.

The Stone’s role on May 6 has even seen the Scottish Secretary address his party conference in Glasgow remotely – Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, said he was in London for the “important job” of watching over the Stone ahead of the coronation.

The Telegraph reported that moving the stone was “a high security operation”, as the former object of bombing and rioting.

The Stone is usually kept as a priceless treasure for viewing in the Crown Room in Scotland, and is only moving for this occasion.