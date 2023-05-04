PM Chris Hipkins meets King Charles ahead of coronation, gifted sausage rolls

The prime minister is in London ahead of the monarch's coronation on Saturday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has met with King Charles in London.

The pair spoke for about half an hour over a cup of tea at Buckingham Palace.

The royal catchup followed Hipkins’ meeting with Prince William on Wednesday, with the prime minister in the United Kingdom for the King’s coronation with a delegation of New Zealanders, including opposition leader Christopher Luxon.

According to Hipkins the meeting with the king involved some “really good conversations” about issues affecting Kiwis.

"The King's been closely following the recovery from the flooding and the cyclone so he wanted to talk about that and that led into a broader conversation about climate change,” Hipkins was quoted by One News as saying.

Pool/Getty Images King Charles III meets with Chris Hipkins at Buckingham Palace.

"The King has a really active interest in New Zealand having been a regular visitor to New Zealand. I'm sure he will intend to continue to be a regular visitor in the future."

One News reported that at the end of the meeting, the king gifted Hipkins some warm sausage rolls.

Pool/Getty Images King Charles III receives Chris Hipkins.

The coronation takes place on Saturday night.