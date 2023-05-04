The Princess of Wales’s Coronation headpiece is a political hot potato

It’s been 70 years since the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Now it’s the turn of her son, King Charles III.

The Coronation of King Charles might seem like a rare excuse for the Royal family to show off some of the finest bling in their extensive and priceless collection. But anyone hoping for a dazzling display of tiaras may be disappointed on Saturday.

After rumours circling for months about the quandary faced by the Princess of Wales over whether she should don a tiara or not, reports suggest that her current plan is to wear a floral headpiece instead of precious jewels.

While nothing is confirmed, it’s a decision which – to the disappointment of royal watchers the world over – could be in line with the King’s wishes for an inclusive and in-touch Coronation which brings his passion for nature and sustainability to the fore and dials back the monarchy’s historic taste for the world’s finest jewels.

In a break with tradition, Queen Camilla is already “recycling” Queen Mary’s crown rather than having her own made and it won’t feature the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond which has been used in the crowns of queen consorts since it was acquired by Queen Victoria in 1850.

“I seem to remember we had all the same rumours before the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales,” says Carol Woolton, a Vogue contributing editor and founder of the podcast If Jewels Could Talk. “There were stories every day that Catherine was going to wear a floral headpiece and not a Royal tiara and that Camilla as the Duchess of Cornwall was being called in to talk her around. I think she was going to wear the Halo tiara all along.

“I don't believe that she won't arrive at Westminster Abbey on Saturday without a tiara – this is the moment for these historic objects. It's a conscious endorsement of the coronation and visible connection to the long history of the Royal family – and that they as a couple are in line for the throne. If you don't wear a tiara to the Coronation when do you?”

And yet, where the Prince of Wales will pledge an oath to be his father’s “liege man of life and limb”, it would be in keeping with his wife’s habit of carefully selecting her clothes so that they do the talking to show her loyalty to the King by incorporating his interests into her choice of outfit for his Coronation ceremony, nodding to his botanical hobbies with a garden goddess vibe rather than the fact that he now owns a priceless treasure chest of diamonds dating back centuries.

Besides, if the Princess of Wales did decide to wear a tiara, it would be a choice with delicate political consequences.

Firstly, would other female members of the family feel that they should also have a chance to show off some family jewels?

This could plausibly mean that the Duchess of Edinburgh, her daughter Lady Louise Windsor, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall would all be wearing tiaras, a spectacle which, while in line with coronations past, would be quite the visual blitz of sparkle at a time when the royals are keen to appear relatable and modern.

And although there is no suggestion of a tussle behind the scenes, it would be a nightmare attempting to decide who could wear which piece.

In a battle between sentiment and spectacle, it would be a huge honour for anyone to wear the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara, which was Elizabeth II’s favourite, or Queen Mary’s fringe tiara, which Queen Elizabeth wore for her 1947 wedding, but neither of those pieces would be as visually arresting as, say, the, Burmese Ruby tiara with its 96 rubies or the Brazilian aquamarine tiara with its imposing oblong stones.

Then there’s the issue of all the foreign queens and princesses who will be attending a British coronation for the first time.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II wears the Brazilian aquamarine tiara on a visit with Queen Letizia of Spain in 2017.

As part of the congregation, they have been instructed to wear day dress with hats, which has been a disappointment in itself to traditionalists who were hoping to see some of the world’s finest tiaras all paraded under one roof. Their Majesties’ crowns are indisputably a crucial part of the day, but might it bruise the ego of, say, Queen Letizia of Spain or Queen Maxima of the Netherlands if the Princess of Wales, whose husband is merely heir to the throne, is festooned in a tiara while they’re in hats?

At first, the idea of a floral headpiece might sound more Glastonbury festival cliché than royal princess, but there are historical precedents for senior women at royal events opting for the natural simplicity of flowers over gems.

For her wedding to Prince Albert in 1840, two years after her coronation, Queen Victoria wore a simple wreath of orange blossom, which symbolises chastity. And although there were plenty of women in tiaras at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953, where peeresses and marchionesses were commanded to wear their tiaras by the Earl Marshal, her six ladies-in-waiting – among them the daughters of dukes and earls – stood out with their pretty pastel floral crowns.

And it’s not like the Princess of Wales will be weaving her own daisy chain for the historic event. In the past she has worn beautifully crafted floral headbands by milliners like Juliette Botterill and Jane Taylor, who would be more than up to the job of creating something to fit with the King’s wishes for the occasion, perhaps drawing on the natural foliage and British wildflowers like bluebells, cornflower and lily of the valley which are included on the Coronation invitation.

Whatever the Princess of Wales wears on her head, it will surely match the mood of the occasion perfectly, dazzlingly bejewelled or not.