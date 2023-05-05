Camilla's biggest scandals - from Tampongate to her confrontation with Diana

The Queen Consort has been embroiled in her fair share of royal scandals.

For decades, Queen Consort Camilla was considered one of the most scandalous figures in the royal family, and not just because of her infamous affair with King Charles.

Once reviled as the “most hated woman in Britain”, Camilla has weathered her share of scandals since the affair came to light in the 1990s and has become stronger for it.

From the notorious confrontation between her and the late Princess Diana at a party in the midst of Charles and Camilla’s affair, to the messy TV interviews of the ‘90s, Camilla found herself embroiled in multiple controversial moments in modern royal history.

Camilla tried to keep a low profile during her affair with Charles and when she eventually did marry the now-King, she threw herself into her royal duties, charity work and patronages.

READ MORE:

* King's coronation part of long evolution for Queen Camilla

* When people meet Queen Camilla they always love her

* No coronation roles for Harry or Andrew, but their presence will be felt

* Are you celebrating the King's coronation? How?



That didn’t stop people from loathing her for decades, even though she and the palace worked hard to rehabilitate her public image.

But was Camilla actually to blame for all the controversies she’s been caught up in?

The Queen Consort was never the type to take private matters to the press and though she’s been embroiled in her fair share of royal scandals, she’s never done a tell-all TV interview like Diana or Charles, or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle more recently.

Instead, she’s kept her head down and worked hard for years to earn her place in the royal family. But is it enough to make the public forget the scandals in her past?

Let’s count down Queen Consort Camilla’s most scandalous moments to decide.

Historic family scandal, 1898 - 1910

Long before Camilla Shand was even born, her family was wrapped up in an embarrassing royal scandal.

Alice Keppel, one of Camilla’s maternal great-grandmothers, had a 12-year-long affair with none other than King Edward VII.

Though she was married with two children, Keppel caught the King’s attention when he was still the Prince of Wales (sound familiar?) and soon became his mistress, which she remained until his death in 1910.

No one could have known how Camilla’s own story would one day mirror Keppel’s.

Diana confronts Camilla, 1980s

Camilla had dated Charles in the early 1970s, but the romance ended and she married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, though she and Charles remained friends.

The future King was wed to Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, but by the early 1980s he and Camilla had reignited their intimate relationship behind the scenes.

AP Charles and Diana in 1991.

Some sources claim Charles would sneak her into royal residences and spend hours on the phone to her while his marriage to Diana fell apart, but the affair was kept secret from the public for years.

Then, in the early 1990s, something shifted when Diana finally confronted Charles’ “other woman” at a party thrown by Camilla’s sister.

“Diana didn’t have any particular friendships at that party … there was this surprise that Diana had even arrived,” Diana’s former protection officer Ken Wharfe told ITV, adding that the princess was “terrified” to confront Camilla.

“Within the hour, I heard my name being called. I was in the kitchen somewhere. And I went out and there was Diana, who said ‘You’ve got to come with me. I can’t find my husband or Camilla.’”

They found Camilla and Charles chatting on a sofa in a room downstairs, where Diana finally confronted her and said: “I’d just like you to know that I know exactly what is going on.”

Camilla reportedly tried to deflect, saying that Diana had “all the men in the world” and “everything she could ever want”. Diana replied with four words: “I want my husband.”

The affair gets out, 1992

News of Charles and Camilla’s affair was made public not long after Diana and Camilla’s confrontation, with the publication of Diana: Her True Story by Andrew Morton in 1992. It was the same year Charles and Diana separated.

Not only was Camilla revealed to be having an affair with the future King of England while he was married to the “People's Princess”, Camilla was also herself still married.

Alastair Grant/AP Charles and Camilla at the Ritz Hotel in London in 1999.

The public immediately turned on her, flooding Camilla with hate, ridicule and abuse that would continue for years as she was hounded by photographers and the press and constantly compared to Diana.

The scandal was like nothing the royal family had seen in centuries, but the future Queen Consort continued her relationship with Charles despite the backlash.

Tampongate, 1993

Things only got worse for Charles and Camilla the following year, when a very intimate phone call between the lovers was secretly recorded and then released to the press.

Once again, their affair had sparked a public scandal and this time things were much worse, as the recording had caught the future king likening himself to Camilla’s tampon.

“Oh God. I’ll just live inside your trousers or something. It would be much easier,” Charles said down the line in the tapes.

Camilla replied: “What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers.”

“Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck!” Charles quipped back, before joking that he might turn into an entire box of tampons or be “chucked down the lavatory”.

Wharfe later claimed Diana called the recordings “sick”.

Dominic West, who plays King Charles in season five of The Crown, had a different take on them.

“Looking back on it, and having to play it, what you’re conscious of is that the blame was not with these two people, two lovers, who were having a private conversation,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“What’s really [clear now] is how invasive and disgusting was the press’ attention to it, that they printed it out verbatim and you could call a number and listen to the actual tape.”

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Charles and Camilla at the National Building Museum in Washington DC in 2005.

Charles admits to the affair, 1994

Though Charles and Camilla’s affair was public knowledge by the early 1990s, the Prince of Wales didn’t publicly confess to their romance until he sat for a TV interview in 1994.

The plan was for Charles to use the ITN documentary to repair his public image after the scandals that had dogged him and Camilla since 1992, but it didn’t quite work.

In one segment, filmmaker Jonathan Dimbleby asked Charles if he was faithful to Diana and treated her honourably during their marriage. Charles said, “Yes, absolutely”, but Dimbleby didn’t leave it there.

He poked Charles for a more honest answer, at which point the royal conceded: “Yes [he was faithful] … Until it [the marriage] became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried.”

Ultimately, Charles confessed to the affair with Camilla and all hell broke loose for the couple once again.

Diana calls Camilla out, 1995

No one can forget the iconic words Diana spoke in her 1995 Panorama interview when she told Martin Bashir: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

It was one of the most explosive interviews in royal history and has been mired in scandal of its own since it emerged that Bashir wasn’t entirely honest in his dealings with the princess.

However, at the time of Diana’s tell-all interview, the only scandal anyone cared about was the one between her, Charles and Camilla.

By that stage Camilla was divorced from Andrew Parker Bowles and the Prince and Princess of Wales were well on their way to being divorced too.

But that didn’t change the fact the public absolutely reviled Camilla for her role in the affair that had torn apart a royal marriage.

The Queen was not at the wedding, 2005

There were several smaller scandals in the years between Charles and Diana’s divorce and his marriage to Camilla in 2005, especially after the Princess of Wales’ untimely death.

Camilla didn’t appear in public with Charles until 1999 and the couple didn’t move in together until 2003, but there was a smattering of public outrage for every new development.

When they finally tied the knot in 2005, some Brits and people abroad were horrified, claiming that Charles was dishonouring Diana’s memory and that Camilla would “never be a queen”.

When it was announced that then-Queen Elizabeth II would not attend the couple’s civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, some took it as a confirmation that the monarch did not approve of her heir marrying Camilla.

However, the Queen did attend the couple’s reception and other celebrations and though there was public and tabloid backlash, Charles and Camilla seemed happy.

Fiona Hanson/AP Charles and Camilla after the blessing of their civil marriage in 2005.

The Crown drags up old affair drama, 2020

When Netflix's royal drama The Crown covered Charles and Camilla’s affair in its fourth season, the fallout was so intense that the then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall had to turn off comments on their official Instagram account.

The show portrayed a fictionalised version of the couple’s affair, which caused so much scandal in the 1990s, and in doing so introduced a whole new generation to the story.

Young people across the globe took to Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to abuse the real-life couple for what they had seen in the show, which was a dramatised version of the affair that had played out decades prior.

Being named Queen Consort, 2022

After marrying Charles in 2005, Camilla threw herself into her new royal duties and worked quietly at earning her place in the monarchy over almost 20 years before the Queen died.

Just months before Her Majesty’s passing in September, 2022, the late Queen announced her wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles became King.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” she wrote.

Carl Court/AP Charles and Camilla in the House of Lords in 2014.

The news horrified some members of the public as well as several royal experts, who had firmly believed that Camilla would never be granted such a title.

Many insisted she “didn’t deserve” to be called Queen Camilla because of her role in the affair, but when the late Queen Elizabeth II passed in 2022, it was confirmed that Camilla would be crowned as Queen Consort alongside the new King Charles.

In 2023, it was revealed that from May 6 onwards, the 75-year-old is expected to be known simply as Queen Camilla with the word “consort” dropped from her title.﻿

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.