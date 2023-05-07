No love for King Charles memorabilia ahead of Coronation - but King Charles Cavalier? Now you're talking

A Totara tree has been planted in the Wellington Botanic gardens by Wellington City mayor Tory Whanau to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The late Queen still reigns when it comes to Kiwis keen on unique memorabilia, unlike her son – the newly coronated King – who barely rates a mention on New Zealand’s most popular trading site. But it’s younger royals Louis and Harry, and Queen Consort Camilla, who are most popular with royal spenders.

According to Trade Me’s head of marketplace, Lisa Stewart, people were still seeking out Queen Elizabeth items in the last month “while King Charles has yet to make an appearance as a search term on its own”.

He was also beaten out by the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, the dog breed which has apparently risen in popularity with Kiwis, with a 14% increase in searches for the furry friend.

READ MORE:

* Quiche, gin cocktails and a late night for royalists watching history unfold

* Right royal occasions: Pudding, church, parties in South Canterbury for King's coronation

* Are you celebrating the King's coronation? How?



Becoming less favoured by searchers, however, was the mighty corgi, the Queen’s favourite, which had a spike in interest on the platform on September 19 last year – the day of the Queen’s funeral – but had since seen a 12% drop in interest.

Last month, and the first few days of this month, more people were searching ‘royal’ on Trade Me, but altogether there had been decreased searches for ‘royal family’ since October.

“The most popular royal names searched onsite see Louis in top place, becoming quite popular after the face pulling debacle at the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations,” Stewart said. “Next is Camilla, with an audience predominantly aged 25 looking for items related to this name. To complete the podium, Harry is the third most popular royal name searched for on Trade Me.”

supplied/trademe Listings on Trade Me included this Royal Doulton cup.

Listings on the site last night included allegedly hand signed portraits of the late Queen and Prince Philip, taken by Dorothy Wilding, for which the seller wanted at least $3999 for. Other pricey options included an antique Royal Doulton Elizabeth II Jubilee cup, going for $2000, and a mint stamp collection for $7000. Those selling King Charles items – to little apparent interest – were flogging books, flags and coins.

Further afield, King Charles appeared to be more favoured by memorabilia collectors overseas, with nearly 5000 hits on ebay alone. The Guardian reported there was a rush on sales after the death of Queen Elizabeth last year, as manufacturers “phased” her out of collections. Among items on offer was a $1300 stool allegedly used at her 1953 coronation, and a copy of an edition of the Evening Standard published a day after her death, on sale for a whopping $2000.

Tourists in London for the King’s Coronation, held overnight, were reportedly stacking the city’s souvenir shops during the week. Yesterday, a tōtara sapling was planted by Wellington mayor Tory Whanau at the Wellington Botanic Gardens in honour of the King, a known conservationist.