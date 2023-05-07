Prince Harry heads back to US before end of his father's coronation

The Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey by car and follows the Coronation procession back towards Buckingham Palace.

The Duke of Sussex is already on his way back to California following the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

He will not join his family back at Buckingham Palace, meaning that he will not feature in any of the official portraits that capture the moment for the history books.

The Duke, 38, had always planned a swift turnaround, his priority being to support his father during the historic ceremony.

Beyond that, he was determined to make it back to the family home in Montecito in order to kiss his son, Prince Archie, goodnight on his fourth birthday - May 6.

READ MORE:

* Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey

* Inside Archie’s fourth birthday party – and why Prince Harry is rushing home

* Prince Harry will not wear military uniform or robes to Coronation



After processing out of Westminster Abbey alongside his family, he was driven off and made a quick vehicle change before heading straight to the airport.

The Daily Mail shared pictures of the smiling Prince arriving at the Windsor Suite at Terminal 5 while clutching his phone and some documents.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London;

The Duke stayed in the UK for under 36 hours, having arrived at Heathrow on a commercial American Airlines flight from Los Angeles on Friday morning, according to reports.

Fellow passengers were said to have been “gobsmacked” after spotting him.

The Duke’s absence from the post-Coronation family festivities underlines the deep gulf between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal family.

Sources on both sides indicate that the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales, in particular, is at rock bottom. The two brothers have not spoken for months.

Toby Melville Britain's Prince Harry, center, and Prince Andrew depart Westminster Abbey after the coronation.

As a non-working royal, he was not invited to take part in the procession back to Buckingham Palace or to appear on the balcony.

Had he returned to the palace for the portraits, he would have been forced to wait for some time as the rest of the family took part in the procession and watched the gun salute before taking to the balcony for the flypast.

They were then due to get together for an informal family lunch before joining official photographer Hugo Burnand to pose for portraits in the Throne Room and the Green Drawing Room.

The Duke was latterly invited to take part in the portrait session, although his father was aware he wanted to get back home to see his son.

In keeping with his role as a non-working royal, the Duke took his place among minor members of the Royal family at the Coronation service, where he was relegated to the third row alongside his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

He was placed between Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Alexandra, Queen Elizabeth II’s 86-year-old cousin.