Prince Harry's face was blocked by a feather in Princess Anne's hat at the King's coronation

The Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey by car and follows the Coronation procession back towards Buckingham Palace.

Plenty of attention may have been on Prince Harry during his fleeting UK visit for his father’s coronation on Saturday night, but a red feather in Princess Anne’s hat stole much of the attention, as well as Harry’s view.

The red feather has become a bit of a star on social media on Sunday, as many pointed to the fact that using it to obscure the Prince’s face could be seen as the ultimate royal snub.

Ask Twitter, and plenty think it’s no coincidence that the only large hat feather near the front of the cathedral was placed directly in front of Harry, who just months ago released a tell-all memoir, revealing all the dirt about his family members.

Plus, as some pointed out, with the sheer amount of planning that went into the day, surely something as innocent-seeming as a badly-placed feather was not overlooked.

Hiding Harry behind a feather was, if Twitter is to be believed, no mistake.

“So Princess Anne, you have one mission. Just sit right in front of Harry with a massive red feather on top of your hat Perfect. Nailed it. Mission accomplished,” tweeted one user, alongside a photo with the hat completely blocking any view of Harry’s face.

Twitter/Stuff Prince Harry's face is obscured by a feather at the coronation of King Charles.

”In the good old days on Twitter. Princess Anne’s hat would have its own account by now - running handy interference on Harry, too,” tweeted another.

Others also pointed out that feather-gate was not the first time Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been subjected to royals snubs thanks to inanimate, seemingly innocently-placed objects.

Back in September, 2022, during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Markle’s face was obscured by a large candle, coincidently perfectly placed to block her face from cameras.

“Not a candle this time the Princess Royals Hat blocking Harry,” one tweet on Sunday read.

Harry was reportedly in the UK for just 24 hours for his father’s Coronation, and the Mirror reported he was seen at Heathrow just one hour after the formal ceremony to fly back to California, where Markle stayed with the two children Lilibet, 1 and Archie, who turned 4 on the same day as the coronation.

Saturday’s coronation was the first time Harry had been seen around his family since the release of his tell-all memoir Spare and his follow-up interviews.

During the formalities, Harry was sitting in the third row, beside Princess Beatrice’s husband Jack Brookbanks.