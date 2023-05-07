Royal Family releases official photos of newly crowned King and Queen

The royal family has released a series of official photographs of Charles and Camilla following the Coronation on Saturday night (NZ time).

The collection of photos from the day show the couple sharing various moments together and reveal the Queen’s tribute to her dogs that featured on her outfit.

One photo shows Charles and Camilla standing, waving to the crowd at the Mall from the Buckingham Palace balcony, while another gives a glimpse of the couple standing together during the Red Arrow flypast.

“Continuing a century-long tradition of a balcony appearance at the end of Coronation day,” the royal family captioned one photo of the couple of the Buckingham Palace balcony.

”The first recorded royal balcony appearance took place in 1851, when Queen Victoria stepped onto it. Since 1902, every new monarch and other members of the Royal Family have appeared on the balcony on their Coronation day.”

The photos also reveal how the newly-crowned Queen paid tribute to her rescue dogs Bluebell and Beth in her outfit for the ceremony, with the ivory gown featuring gold embroidery of the dogs on the hem.

The King and Queen will have official portraits taken following their appearance on the Buckingham Palance balcony, Daily Mail reported.

The two were not expected to make any more public appearances on Saturday (local time) after they gathered on the balcony for the flypast – which was meant to be RAF but was scaled back to helicopters and Red Arrows due to the weather.

Prince Harry was not present on the palace balcony and had reportedly left for the airport shortly after the Coronation ceremony.

The King and Queen were joined by other family members including Camilla’s Grandchildren, William and Kate and their children and Princess Anne.

Charles and Camilla will next appear publicly at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, which will be held in front of about 20,000 members of the public.

Performers in the lineup include Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh.