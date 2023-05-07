Prince Andrew booed by crowds en route to King Charles' coronation

The King and Queen receive a royal salute on their return to Buckingham Palace following the Coronation ceremony.

Prince Andrew was booed by members of the public on his way to his brother’s coronation.

The Duke of York was being driven down the Mall in a State car towards Westminster Abbey around 10am London time when crowd members in front of Buckingham Palace booed as he went by, the Independent reported.

Prince Andrew did not have a formal role in King Charles’ coronation, but attended the ceremony and was seated in the third row – the same row and Prince Harry who flew in from the US for the event.

Andrew’s children Beatrice and Eugenie, who are 10th and 11th in line to the throne also attended the coronation. but ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, was not invited.

READ MORE:

* Prince Harry and Meghan included in official souvenir booklet for King Charles' coronation

* Harry's coming to the coronation - where are Meghan and the kids?

* Harry and Meghan yet to confirm coronation attendance as new guest list details emerge



While Andrew was wearing coronation garter robes, despite not being a working royal or having a role in the ceremony, Prince Harry was wearing a morning suit in lieu of military uniform or robes.

The King’s brother stepped down from military and royal duties in 2019 following the controversy around his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was stripped of military and royal titles in January 2022 amid his out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who had sued the prince in 2021, saying he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

Kin Cheung/AP Britain's Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie arrive ahead of the coronation.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, Andrew and Fergie took custody of the Queen’s corgis.

In December, 2022 it was reported that King Charles had evicted Andrew from his Buckingham Palace office, a source telling The Sun: “The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”