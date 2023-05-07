William and Kate share behind-the-scenes video from King's coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales have posted an intimate behind-the-scenes video of their preparation for the King’s coronation.

William, 40 and Kate Middleton, 41 shared the clip with their 14 million Instagram followers on Sunday (NZ time).

The video shows the family preparing to travel to Westminster Abbey, as well as clips of celebrations following the formal ceremony.

“What. A. Day. Thank you to everyone who made it happen,” the royal couple captioned the minute-long video, which kicks off with William leading two of his children, Charlotte, 8 and Louis, 5 to the cars that took the family to the service.

The couple’s eldest son George, 9, played a central role in the coronation ceremony, helping lift his grandfather’s train as they entered the church.

George was seated behind the King for much of the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte, dressed in an Alexander McQueen dress and cape, is seen gaping in amazement as the family head into the cars on the way to the service.

instagram/kensingtonroyal “What. A. Day." The one minute clip kicks off with William leading two of his children, Charlotte, 8 and Louis, 5 to the cars that took the family to the service.

The video weaves in highlights from the rest of the day, including the procession to Westminster Abbey and the Red Arrows and helicopter flypast with the family waving to crowds from Buckingham Palace.

The couple also posted a collection of photos of the newly-crowned King and Queen, as well as family shots after the ceremony and standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

“An afternoon to remember,” the royals captioned the collection of photographs.

The young royals charmed many watchers on Saturday night with Louis once again getting plenty of attention for his cheeky antics, which included yawning during the coronation and an animated two-handed wave during the flypast.