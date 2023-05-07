Katy Perry, Nick Cave amongst host of famous faces spotted at coronation

Nick Cave, Katy Perry and Dame Emma Thompson were all in attendance for the King’s big day.

Dame Emma Thompson and Katy Perry were amongst the first celebrity guests to arrive at Westminster Abbey for the King’s Coronation on Saturday.

A host of famous faces filled the church to witness the historic occasion after the doors opened to the more than 2000 invitees at 7:30am (local UK time).

Dame Judi Dench, Lionel Richie, Australian musician Nick Cave and Dame Maggie Smith all made an appearance to celebrate the crowning of the King and Queen.

TV presenters Ant and Dec, Dame Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry were also amongst the celebrities at the Abbey.

Jane Barlow/Getty Images Dame Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey in good spirits.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Lionel Richie was all smiles as well.

Perry wore a bespoke Vivienne Westwood lilac leatherette suit and matching opera gloves, as well as Westwood’s signature pearl and diamond choker.

The US singer, who will perform at Sunday’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, was seen chatting to Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, and seemed to struggle to find her seat in the Abbey.

The ambassador for The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by the King when he was Prince of Wales, later tweeted: “Don’t worry guys I found my seat.”

Gareth Cattermole Katy Perry takes was happy to take selfies with fans – after she finally found her seat.

Mark Large Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnell, more commonly referred to as Ant and Dec, had a jolly good time.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Possibly the event’s most surprising guest? Nick Cave.

Politicians also filed into the Abbey on Saturday, including Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, with his wife Carrie, Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, and Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, was given a prominent role in the service, reading from the Bible before the King was crowned.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and his wife also attended, as did Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, a group of the UK’s former prime ministers arrived in unison just after 10:15am, including David Cameron, Sir Tony Blair, Sir John Major and Gordon Brown. All of their wives were in attendance, with the exception of Norma Major, who was unwell.

Phil Noble/Getty Images It wouldn’t be a celebration without Boris Johnson.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images A smiling Rishi Sunak played a prominent role in the service.

Dr Jill Biden, the US first lady, attended the ceremony on behalf of her husband.

Biden wore a blue jacket, skirt, fascinator and gloves. She was accompanied by her 22-year-old granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who wore a yellow dress with a cape and yellow headband.

The choice of colours, those of the Ukrainian flag, was a seeming act of solidarity with the country at war with Russia. The pair sat next to Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady.

It was also noted by some viewers that in Westminster Abbey the coronation theatre carpet was yellow gold and the carpet in the choir blue.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the colours were not chosen to represent the Ukrainian flag, but were a “happy coincidence”.

After the service, Biden said there was “such beauty in the pageantry of the ceremony” and it was “just amazing to see”.

“You can’t imagine that moment where you actually see the crown being placed on the head of the King and then on the head of the Queen,” she said, adding: “It’s really surreal to see and experience that moment.”

The service was also attended by other members of the royal family, including the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with their husbands.

The Princess Royal was given an official role in the ceremony as Gold Stick in Waiting, and was praised as the “best rider on parade” by Clare Balding, commentating on the BBC, as she rode behind the newly crowned King and Queen in the coronation procession.

The former Olympic rider followed Their Majesties, who were in the Gold State Coach, on horseback during the large military procession back to Buckingham Palace.

The parade was the largest military procession seen in Britain for the last 70 years with over 4000 military personnel involved.

Lady Susan Hussey also attended the coronation on Saturday, less than six months after resigning from royal duties in the wake of a race row.

Lady Hussey, 84, was forced to step down from an honorary role supporting the King after being accused of “interrogating” a Buckingham Palace guest about where she was really from.

It is unclear if Ngozi Fulani, founder of a charity for victims of domestic violence and who complained about her treatment, was invited to the service.

There had been speculation over whether Lady Hussey would be invited – although Buckingham Palace had declined to comment – after she had been welcomed back into the royal fold for a church service in Sandringham at the end of January.

Foreign royals also attended the event in force, with many opting to wear bright spring colours.

Andrew Milligan/Getty Images Jordan's Queen Rania opted for a more subtle yellow shade.

Jamie Lorriman/ap Spain's Queen Letizia’s hat had people talking.

Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Rania of Jordan and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, all took their seats in the Abbey on Saturday morning.

They were joined by Crown Princess of Greece Marie-Chantal – who wore a pale cornflower blue crepe dress with asymmetric bow detailing – and her husband, Crown Prince Pavlos.

The Princess of Wales’s family also attended the service. Her sister, Pippa Matthews, 39, wore a yellow hat as well as a blazer dress by Claire Mischevani, while her brother, James Middleton, 36, wore a suit with a matching yellow waistcoat.

Dan Charity/Getty Images Pippa managed to stand out in a pale yellow design.

The Princess’s mother, Carole Middleton, wore a sapphire-coloured dress and matching headpiece as she attended with her husband Michael Middleton.