The Kiwis who marched alongside King Charles' carriage for the coronation

The King and Queen receive a royal salute on their return to Buckingham Palace following the Coronation ceremony.

Two Kiwis marched alongside the iconic Gold State Coach carrying King Charles and Queen Camilla back to Buckingham Palace following the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

New Zealand Army Artillery Officer, Lieutenant Jessica Hansen, and Royal New Zealand Air Force Avionics Technician, Leading Aircraftman Harris Thien marched alongside the golden carriage.

“It was amazing to be a part of history. To be representing Aotearoa alongside His Majesty was a moment that will stay with me forever,” Thien said.

Hansen said it was “incredibly exciting”.

NZDF/Supplied Lieutenant Jessica Hansen (second from right) marched alongside the iconic Gold State Coach following the Coronation in Westminster Abbey.

“I was focussed on keeping in step and ensuring the Carriage reached its destination. What an experience, one I’ll never forget,” Hansen said.

The pair were part of 20 New Zealanders who were part of the processions from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Sergeant Hayden Smith, DSD, from the Royal New Zealand Air Force, represented New Zealand as flag-bearer in Westminster Abbey and wore the Defence Force’s Nga Tapuwae kahu huruhuru cloak.

NZDF/Supplied There were 20 Defence Force personnel who went over to London.

Nga Tapuwae means footsteps and the cloak has been woven as a symbolic link between those who have gone before us in the service of our nation and those who serve today.

“It was a once in a lifetime opportunity, something I never thought I’d be a part of,” Smith said.

“It was surreal walking into Westminster Abbey given the scale of the event and the calibre of people who were there. I had to maintain my discipline and keep my head to do what I had to do.

Smith said he felt “incredibly humbled” and proud to be representing the Defence Force as a Kiwi.