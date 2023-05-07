The sacred part of King Charles III's coronation you weren't allowed to see

Amongst the many longstanding traditions that make up a British royal coronation, there's one moment that is not shared with fans.

Anointing a new monarch with holy oil is a tradition based on the Old Testament, where the anointing of Solomon by Zadok the Priest and Nathan the Prophet is described.

Despite the coronation being a widely public affair completely captured on camera in this modern age, King Charles III decided to keep the anointment private in line with Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953.

The monarch's decision came after earlier reports suggested that the King could become the first monarch in British history to be publicly anointed.

Despite the anointment traditionally being performed under a canopy, the royal found another way to ensure his privacy during the sacred tradition, having four dividers held up throughout.

Around 70 years ago, at Queen Elizabeth's 1953 coronation, a canopy of gold cloth was held over her Majesty's head protect her privacy during the anointment.

Yui Mok/AP Queen Camilla, right, watches as King Charles III is behind an anointing screen during their coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

The process involves an Archbishop pouring holy oil from the Ampulla onto the Coronation Spoon, and anointing the sovereign on the hands, breast and head before the monarch is crowned.

The Chrism oil used to anoint His Majesty King Charles and Queen Camilla during the coronation was consecrated in Jerusalem.

Created using olives harvested from two groves on the Mount of Olives, at the Monastery of Mary Magdalene and the Monastery of the Ascension, the oil went on to play a crucial role during the King's celebration.

Victoria Jones The anointing screen used in the coronation was blessed in front of a small congregation last month.

The oil had a very special link to his beloved grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, who is buried near the place the olives were collected.

Pressed just outside Bethlehem, and following the formula used to create the oil for late Queen Elizabeth II, the oil was perfumed with essential oils and orange blossom.

Originally the anointment was performed as a means of confirming a direct connection between the monarch and God, but in more modern times royals are no longer viewed as strongly connected with the divine.

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.