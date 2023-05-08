Cheat sheet: Everything to know about the coronation concert

The King and Queen receive a royal salute on their return to Buckingham Palace following the Coronation ceremony.

Prince Harry may have high-tailed it back to the US following the King’s coronation, but the party isn’t over yet.

The newly-crowned King and Queen, together with a crowd of about 20,000, have the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Monday morning (NZ time).

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about who is playing, what royals are going and how you can watch.

Can I watch it in New Zealand?

Yes, but it will be a few hours late.

The concert will be live from 7am (NZ time) and will be due to wrap up at about 9am. Coverage will kick off on TVNZ1 from 8pm, and you can watch on UKTV from 9.30pm.

Will I know any of the artists playing?

Despite a few false-starts and rejections, the King has managed to pull together a line-up of some fairly big names to take the stage on Monday.

Iconic 1980s group Take That will perform alongside pop star Katy Perry and global superstar Lionel Richie.

It’s not all about pop, though. Renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform a duet with Sir Bryn Terfel, soul musician Alexis French joins the party and Paloma Faith, British X Factor star Olly Murs and Steve Winwood are also involved.

Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger was also recently announced for the line-up, and will hit the stage with pianist Lang Lang.

Getty Images Katy Perry and Lionel Richie attended the King's coronation and will perform at the concert on Monday.

Look out for appearances from Bollywood star Sonam Kappor, a coronation choir and a virtual choir – made up of voices from around the Commonwealth.

The Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art will also see performers coming together for a special act.

I heard something about skits?

You sure did. Providing “little known facts” about the King, according to Buckingham Palace, will be Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, Bear Grylls and Tom Jones.

Perhaps in a bid to outdo the late Queen’s much-loved work with Paddington Bear, Winnie the Pooh will also make an appearance.

YouTube/Disney|Getty Images Winnie the Pooh and Tom Cruise join the King's coronation concert.

Is there a host?

The concert will be hosted by Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville.

Did someone call in sick?

Yes, British singer Freya Ridings was scheduled to perform, but had to pull out of the concert at the last minute due to illness.

Who refused to play the concert?

Early plans got off to a bit of a rocky start, with the King being hit with a few rejections, due – in part – to scheduling conflicts.

Among those that said “thanks, but no thanks” were the Spice Girls and Harry Styles – despite King Charles allegedly being “very keen” for them to play.

Adele, Ed Sheeran and Elton John also declined to perform and, even though his original Take That band members will be taking the stage, Angels singer Robbie Williams turned down the opportunity to entertain the King and Queen.

Getty Images Ed Sheeran and Adele both reportedly turned down playing at the coronation concert.

Who’s invited?

The guest list for the concert is a lot less exclusive than the actual coronation, with about 20,000 members of the public set to join the audience on the grounds at Windsor.

Tickets were allocated through a ballot system and are not transferable.

Apparently they’ll be checking photo ID, probably to stop lucky ticket holder from selling their place for a small fortune.

What about the royals?

Well, it is a party for the King and Queen after all, so it would be pretty rude for them not to show their faces.

As well as the guests of honour, other members of the family are expected to turn up and Prince William will reportedly make a speech in his dad’s honour.

But no Harry, right?

Nope, Harry had his own celebrations to head home to, with his son Archie turning four on the same day as the coronation.