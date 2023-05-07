The best memes to make you laugh from King Charles' coronation

It may have been a major moment in royal history, but that didn’t stop social media users from finding the lighter side of the King Charles’ big day.

The memes were coming in fast and furious during the coronation, with the main man himself featuring in many.

But there was plenty of love to share around, with everyone from Princess Anne to Nick Cave getting their meme moment on Twitter.

Here’s a round-up of the best ones we’ve seen.

READ MORE:

* Harry and Meghan forbidden to 'stand out' at the coronation because of 'royal hierarchy'

* Royals: How Charles and William became closer than ever

* From other woman to crowned Duchess: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's epic love story



It was a long service, and people got creative with His Majesty, even bringing in a cheeky Prince Harry reference.

Camilla received her share of attention as well.

And then there was Penny Mourdant, leader of the House of Commons, carrying what one tweeter called “that big a.. sword”.

Nick Cave, who defended his decision to attend the coronation, got his moment as well.

Princess Diana was clearly on people’s minds.

The Wales family provided plenty of meme-worthy moments.

Even Princess Anne got a shout-out.

And last but certainly not least, we’re hoping multi-instrumentalist Karl Jenkins has a good sense of humour, as he was the star of more than a few coronation memes.