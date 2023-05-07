Prince Harry arrives back in LA after 28 hours and 42 minutes in London

The Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey by car and follows the Coronation procession back towards Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry has arrived back in Los Angeles after spending just 28 hours and 42 minutes in the United Kingdom for his father, King Charles' Coronation.

Following the service, the Duke of Sussex slipped quietly out the back of Westminster Abbey and headed straight to the airport.

There was no time for any reunions with family, or even a brief goodbye as the Prince hurried to be back in the US in time for the fourth birthday of his son Prince Archie.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Duke flew directly to LA on a British Airways flight which landed just before 6.30pm on Saturday (local time).

It remains to be seen whether he made it back to his family home in Montecito in time for his son’s birthday party, given the two-hour drive from LA.

The Duke, 38, had always planned a swift turnaround, his priority being to support his father during the historic ceremony and then leave the UK.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry leaving Westminster Abbey following the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

His presence at the ceremony was a low-key affair, arriving discreetly with his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, before then spending most of the service obscured behind a feather on Princess Anne’s hat.

In the end, it was a blink-and-you-will-miss-him type moment, with the Duke now once again back in California and away from his estranged family.